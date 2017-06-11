Style and protect your 10.5-inch iPad Pro with one of these cases

With a larger, higher-quality screen, a lightning-fast A10X processor, and a stunning camera, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is more than just a suitable replacement for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. The two may look similar at first glance, but they’re not compatible with the same set of accessories. Since you likely don’t want to risk breaking the display on your new tablet, snagging yourself a good case is essential. Luckily, our favorite cases for the iPad Pro 10.5 offer enhanced functionality, style, and solid drop protection. Check them out below.

Logitech Slim Combo Keyboard Case ($130) This combo case includes a protective shell and cover, along with a detachable keyboard. The keyboard sports well-spaced, backlit keys, and attaches via Apple’s Smart Connector for easy pairing and charging. The outer cover is durable and easy to clean, and your iPad will automatically wake when you open it. You can also use it to prop up your iPad at four different angles, some of which are better for typing, reading, and video chatting. There’s even a convenient holder for your Apple Pencil. This case comes in black or blue. Buy one now from: Apple

Speck Balance Folio Case ($40) If you primarily want drop and scratch protection, then Speck’s folio case is the ideal solution. The durable case can withstand falls from up to four feet, has a bezel that extends around the screen, and sports a soft interior lining that safeguards your iPad Pro 10.5. If you open the cover, which locks securely with a special clasp, you’ll find it supports multiple angles for typing or reading comfortably. It comes in a range of different colors, too, including purple, gray, red, blue, and black. Buy one now from: Speck

MoKo Slim Cover ($9) If you blew your budget on the iPad Pro 10.5, then this low-cost cover could be just what you need. The design is simple, comprising a thin, translucent polycarbonate shell with a leather-style, polyurethane cover that folds back to prop up your tablet at different viewing and typing angles. The cover connects magnetically, and supports the automatic sleep-wake function. This is a minimalist solution, however, so don’t expect rugged drop protection. It comes in a wide range of colors, including gold, blue, and silver. Buy one now from: Amazon

Pad & Quill Oxford Case ($130) You’ll fall in love with this full-grain leather case from Pad & Quill. It showcases a classic folio design that relies upon adhesive to fix your iPad Pro 10.5 in place. Don’t worry, though — the latter component is removable, residue-free, and can be reattached. The cover also supports the automatic sleep-wake function and includes a handy pocket for stowing loose documents. It also allows you to prop up your iPad in landscape mode when watching movies. The finish comes in either a chestnut or a lighter, whisky variety. Buy one now from: Pad & Quill