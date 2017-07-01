10 must-have iPad Pro accessories for your new tablet

Apple is looking beyond content consumption with the iPad Pro, offering a range of features to tempt artistic and productive types. Whether the iPad Pro can adequately replace your aging laptop, however, will depend on which accessories you choose to utilize with your new tablet. Bear in mind that the iPad Pro doesn’t come with any extras out of the box. Here, we’re going to look at some of the best iPad Pro accessories available, in case our roundup of the best iPad Pro keyboard cases is not enough.

Apple Pencil ($100) It may be a stylus developed exclusively for the iPad Pro, but the Apple Pencil is expensive and you have to buy it separately. The tip is packed with sensors that work with the display, allowing it to detect the position, force, and tilt. This means you can press lightly for a thin stroke and harder for a darker, wider stroke. You can also pop off the end to reveal a Lightning connector for charging. If you like to jot notes by hand, quickly annotate documents, or sketch artwork, you’re probably going to want one. Buy one now from: Apple

Fintie Apple Pencil Holder ($7) This is a thoughtful solution for anyone who lacks a spot in their iPad case to hold their Apple Pencil. It’s a synthetic leather pouch, with a flap that slides securely into place. The pouch is attached to an elastic band, which will easily fit most iPad Pro cases. There’s also a small pocket in the elastic band for your USB adapter, and the holder comes in a wide range of different colors and patterns. Buy one now from: Amazon

TechMatte XL Multi-Angle Aluminum Stand ($13) Here’s a nice, sturdy stand that can be used to prop up your iPad Pro in either landscape or portrait orientation. Press the button and you can rotate the stand through 270 degrees, allowing for a range of different viewing angles. The durable aluminum comes in a silver or rose gold finish, and there are rubber bumpers to ensure your iPad doesn’t get damaged. If you use a rugged case with your iPad, it probably won’t fit in the groove, but TechMatte’s offering still remains a great value overall. Buy one now from: Amazon

Lightning Digital AV Adapter ($40+) If you have a presentation or a video on your iPad Pro that you want to share on a large screen, this small adapter might be the quickest and easiest way to do it. Plug it into your iPad’s Lightning port and you have an HDMI port for plugging into a TV or monitor. You also still have a standard Lightning port for charging it up at the same time. This could also come in handy if you’re using your iPad Pro for gaming. It’s expensive and you’ll still need an HDMI cable, a charger, and the proper cable — our roundup of the best Lightning cables has more than a few viable options — but if you don’t have an Apple TV available, it’s an easy alternative to streaming. Buy one now from: Amazon Apple Best Buy

Moxiware Apple Pencil Charging Dock ($30) You can plug your Apple Pencil into the iPad Pro to recharge, but this clever wee dock caught our eye. It looks like a modern inkwell, though you’ll need to put the Pencil in end first, because that’s where the Lightning connector is. You can get a cone shape or a cylinder, both have a Lightning port for charging, but the cylinder also has a traditional pencil holder, so you can store the pencil tip first. It comes in aluminum or hard wood finishes. Buy one now from: Moxiware

Sensu Artist Brush and Stylus ($40) If you really want a stylus for sketching, and you like the idea of painting on your iPad Pro, too, then check out this offering from Sensu. You can use the rubber stylus for sketching, but you can also pull off the cover and insert the stylus the other way round, to reveal an artist’s brush with a comfortable grip. It has a big tip, so you can come at it from any angle, but it isn’t ideal if you want precision or you intend to use it for note taking. It’s definitely one for artists. Buy one now from: Amazon Microsoft

Tech Armor Screen Protector ($15+) The cost of replacing an iPad Pro screen is high, so it’s a good idea to get some protection on there. This screen protector is tempered glass, with rounded edges, and it offers protection from scratches and drops, as well as fingerprint resistance. There’s always some impact on sensitivity with screen protectors, but it should be relatively minor with this one. Buy one now from: Amazon Tech Armor

Incipio Fixie Stand ($5+) It’s convenient to be able to prop your iPad Pro up, so you don’t have to hold it all the time, and this stand is ideal for that. There’s a sturdy, aluminum cradle with rubber pads to safeguard your tablet, and then a plastic arc that can be adjusted to give you four different angles. The good thing about this stand is its stability, and you’ve got full access to controls and ports while your iPad Pro is sitting in it. Buy one now from: Amazon

Desktop Charging Hub S500 ($31) For people intending to use the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement, this charging hub could prove very handy indeed. It brings all the power you need for all of your devices directly to the desktop. There are two surge protected outlets, and three USB ports, one rated at 2.4A, and two at 2A each. You can charge or use five devices at once with this hub. It also two grooves, a small one for smartphones, and a larger one for tablets. Buy one now from: Amazon