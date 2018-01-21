Add style and functionality with the best iPad Pro 9.7 cases

The iPad Pro 9.7 is an excellent tablet, but if you want to keep the aluminum body and display in pristine condition, you’re going to need a proper case or cover. You may also be on the hunt for a keyboard, or a case that allows you to use your tablet while in landscape mode. Well, thankfully, the best iPad Pro 9.7 cases offer as much functionality as they do protection. Peace of mind is rarely as easy to come by.

You may also want to check out the best iPad accessories and some handy iOS 11 tips and tricks.

Speck Style Folio Case ($20) You can get this folio case in a variety of different colors or with a patterned finish on the cover. The plastic shell has foam padding to protect your iPad Pro 9.7 in the event of a fall and it has been drop tested up to four feet. The cover has a clasp closure, but there are magnets to automatically sleep and wake your tablet when you open and close it. You can also fold it back to different positions for comfortable typing or watching movies in landscape view. The openings are generous and a clever forward-facing design on the speaker cutouts helps redirect the sound straight at you. Buy one now from: Amazon

Pipetto Origami Case ($45) These attractive iPad Pro 9.7 cases are the perfect marriage of style and function, created by London-based Pipetto. A flexible, but extremely tough, shell with a soft-touch finish holds your iPad Pro snug and secure. Large cutout sections ensure there is no interference with the speakers, ports, controls, or camera. The luxuriously lined microfiber cover, with a durable polyurethane exterior has a really smart folding design that allows for four different landscape positions, and you can even use it to prop your iPad Pro in portrait, which is great for FaceTime calls. It comes in loads of different colors, including tones to match your iPad finish. Buy one now from: Amazon Pipetto

Otterbox Defender Series Case ($68) If you’re seeking 360-degree protection for your iPad Pro, then the Otterbox Defender Series should make your shopping shortlist. It’s a bulky case that consists of three distinct layers. This ensures that angle of your tablet is covered, which, in turn, translates to rugged drop protection. There are also port covers to keep dust and debris out, and if you open it up, you will find that it works well as a landscape stand. There is even a special slot to securely stow your Apple Pencil. There are accurate cutouts for your phone’s camera and speakers, however, the built-in screen protector can interfere with the Apple Pencil. Buy one now from: Amazon

Spigen Smart Cover ($11) This slim cover provides great value for money. Your iPad Pro slots into a thin, plastic shell that features accurate cutouts for your tablet’s speakers, controls, ports, and camera. The faux-leather cover also features a microfiber lining and grooves that allow you to fold it back in one of several positions. The cover also works with your tablet’s sleep-wake function, so your iPad Pro will turn on as soon as you flip up the cover. It’s not rugged, per se, but it’s enough to guard against minor drops and scratches. Buy one now from: Amazon

Lifeproof Nuud Series Case ($75) Lifeproof’s offering isn’t cheap, but if you feel the need for a waterproof iPad Pro case, then it may be your only option. The case seals your Apple tablet inside and scores an IP68 rating, which means you can submerge it in up to 6.6 feet of water for an hour. The case also provides solid protection against sudden impacts, not to mention snow and rain. You can even fold the cover back and use your iPad Pro in landscape mode, or in one of several positions. Buy one now from: Amazon

Luvvitt Clear Grip Case ($13) Here is a minimalist option that can be used in conjunction with Apple’s Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. Luvvitt’s offering is a transparent shell made of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), with reinforced corners that extend to the front and back of your device, preventing it from touching surfaces when placed facedown. You will also find openings for your phone’s controls, ports, speakers, and camera. The striped, textured sides are just a bonus that helps enhance your grip. Buy one now from: Amazon

Poetic Quarterback Case ($8+) This case combines a TPU shell for shock absorption with a polycarbonate back panel, one that comes in a medley of colors. The design is common, sure, but it works well to keep your tablet protected. There are also tactile button covers and a slew of cutouts lining the case, which provide unfettered access to your tablet’s various features and functions. You can even use the case in conjunction with Apple’s Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard, or make use of a special clip that’s designed to hold your Apple Pencil. Buy one now from: Amazon