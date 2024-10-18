 Skip to main content
Benchmark tests show just how fast the new iPad mini really is

Front view of 2024 iPad mini.
Apple quietly announced the iPad mini (2024) earlier this week. And right on schedule, Geekbench is out with the first benchmarks for the tablet, which officially arrives on October 23. The results could be described as a mixed bag.

First, the good news. The benchmarks indicate that the new iPad mini (2024) significantly outperforms its predecessor, the iPad mini (2021). According to Geekbench, the single-core performance of the new iPad mini ranges from 2,710 to 2,840, while the multi-core performance falls between 6,274 and 6,982. In comparison, the iPad mini (2021) achieved average scores of 2,121 for single-core and 5,367 for multi-core performance.

The Apple A17 Pro chipset powers the iPad mini (2024). It’s the same chip found in the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro series. However, the iPhone achieves slightly higher benchmark scores, averaging around 2,888 in single-core performance and 7,169 in multi-core tests.

That difference in performance can likely be attributed to the iPad mini’s five-core GPU; the iPhone 15 Pro features a six-core GPU. Will this difference be significant in everyday use? Perhaps not, but gamers, in particular, might notice the slight variation.

A render of multiple iPad mini 7 tablets.
Apple

Thanks to Geekbench, we know another detail about the iPad mini (2024). Unlike its predecessor, which had 4GB of RAM, the new tablet doubles this to 8GB. The extra RAM makes it possible for the new iPad mini to support Apple Intelligence, the company’s upcoming AI toolkit, which is expected to begin arriving in pieces this month through software updates.

The new iPad mini also comes with more storage options and an exciting new Blue color. However, many features remain unchanged from its predecessor. For instance, both models have an 8.3-inch display and a similar camera system.

The iPad mini (2024) is available for preorder at $499 and higher. It’s the third in a series of iPads Apple has updated this year, following the spring release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024). Only the regular iPad is waiting for a 2024 update. That tablet was last refreshed in October 2022.

