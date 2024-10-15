Apple just announced a new iPad mini. Here are all the big upgrades

Apple has announced an all-new iPad mini. This seventh-generation model, which has long been anticipated, features an A17 Pro chip designed to support Apple Intelligence. Visually, it looks just like the last iPad mini, but there are some key upgrades under the hood.

The A17 Pro chip, also found on the iPhone 15 Pro series, features a 6-core CPU that delivers 30% better performance than the previous model. Its 5-core GPU also offers improved graphics performance. In addition to an A17 Pro chip, the 2024 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP primary camera, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro.

In announcing the iPad mini (A17 Pro), Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said: “There is no other device in the world like the iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design. [The] iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private. With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”

Starting at $499, the new iPad mini is available for preorder in blue, Space Gray, purple, and Starlight. It comes with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage and is available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions. The tablet officially launches in 29 countries and regions on Wednesday, October 23. The starting storage is noteworthy, as it’s double the 64GB previously offered for the last iPad mini model.

The first Apple Intelligence components are expected to launch through a software update before the end of the month. The iPad mini 7 will join iPads with an M1 chip or later as supporting Apple’s AI features.