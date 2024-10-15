 Skip to main content
Apple just announced a new iPad mini. Here are all the big upgrades

By
The Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro).
Apple

Apple has announced an all-new iPad mini. This seventh-generation model, which has long been anticipated, features an A17 Pro chip designed to support Apple Intelligence. Visually, it looks just like the last iPad mini, but there are some key upgrades under the hood.

The A17 Pro chip, also found on the iPhone 15 Pro series, features a 6-core CPU that delivers 30% better performance than the previous model. Its 5-core GPU also offers improved graphics performance. In addition to an A17 Pro chip, the 2024 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP primary camera, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro.

In announcing the iPad mini (A17 Pro), Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said: “There is no other device in the world like the iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design. [The] iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private. With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”

Someone holding the Apple iPad mini 7.
Apple

Starting at $499, the new iPad mini is available for preorder in blue, Space Gray, purple, and Starlight. It comes with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage and is available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions. The tablet officially launches in 29 countries and regions on Wednesday, October 23. The starting storage is noteworthy, as it’s double the 64GB previously offered for the last iPad mini model.

The first Apple Intelligence components are expected to launch through a software update before the end of the month. The iPad mini 7 will join iPads with an M1 chip or later as supporting Apple’s AI features.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Benchmark tests show just how fast the new iPad mini really is
Front view of 2024 iPad mini.

Apple quietly announced the iPad mini (2024) earlier this week. And right on schedule, Geekbench is out with the first benchmarks for the tablet, which officially arrives on October 23. The results could be described as a mixed bag.

First, the good news. The benchmarks indicate that the new iPad mini (2024) significantly outperforms its predecessor, the iPad mini (2021). According to Geekbench, the single-core performance of the new iPad mini ranges from 2,710 to 2,840, while the multi-core performance falls between 6,274 and 6,982. In comparison, the iPad mini (2021) achieved average scores of 2,121 for single-core and 5,367 for multi-core performance.

The problem with the new iPad mini
2024 iPad mini in the hands of a person.

Apple surprised everyone yesterday by introducing an updated iPad mini. What was less surprising was the package itself. It has the same look and feel, but it's doused in a few new colors and riding atop the might of A17 Pro silicon to enable Apple Intelligence.

“Built for Apple Intelligence,” says the company in its press headline. The tablet’s 8.3-inch screen has been blessed with support for Apple Pencil Pro, which bestows tricks like pressure recognition for strokes, hover, barrel roll, haptic feedback, and Find My support.

The M4 iPad Pro might be in trouble
Home Screen of the M4 iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro (2024) is undoubtedly the best tablet you can buy. Unfortunately, it's also the most expensive. That's almost certainly why we're hearing news that demand for the tablet has dropped sharply.

DSCC’s Ross Young recently published a report noting that the M4 iPad Pro has been struggling recently following its promising May debut. According to the supply chain analyst, Apple initially expected to ship as many as 10 million panels of the 11-inch and 13-inch tablets. However, that number will likely drop to as little as 7 million before the end of the year. That's certainly not good.

