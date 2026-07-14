The OLED iPad mini might miss the one upgrade fans wanted most

If you’ve been holding off on buying an iPad mini because you were hoping Apple’s first OLED model would finally get a smoother display, you may want to temper your expectations.

A prettier screen, but not necessarily a faster one

A new rumor from Korean leaker yeux1122 claims the upcoming OLED iPad mini will still use a 60Hz display, despite making the jump from LCD to OLED. That’s a bit surprising, especially since many fans expected Apple to pair the long-awaited OLED upgrade with a higher refresh rate. For everyday tasks like reading, streaming Netflix, or browsing the web, 60Hz is perfectly usable. But once you’ve spent time with a 120Hz display, whether it’s on a flagship Android phone or an iPad Pro, it’s hard to ignore the difference. Scrolling feels noticeably smoother, animations are more fluid, and even simple interactions like swiping through apps feel snappier.

According to the leak, Apple is reportedly using an LTPS OLED panel rather than the more advanced LTPO OLED technology found in the iPad Pro lineup. The distinction matters because LTPO displays can intelligently vary their refresh rate up to 120Hz, helping them deliver smoother visuals while also saving battery life. LTPS panels, on the other hand, generally stick to a fixed refresh rate, and in this case, that would reportedly be 60Hz.

Apple may be betting that gorgeous beats buttery

That doesn’t mean the new iPad mini wouldn’t be an upgrade. Moving from LCD to OLED should still bring deeper blacks, punchier colors, better contrast, and improved power efficiency. Movies would look more vibrant, and dark mode should finally appear truly black instead of dark gray. Still, a 60Hz OLED panel could leave some buyers scratching their heads. Apple has gradually expanded high-refresh-rate displays across more of its product lineup, so many expected the next iPad mini to follow suit. Then again, Apple has shown it’s still comfortable shipping premium-looking devices with 60Hz screens when it wants to keep costs under control, making this rumor believable enough.

The good news is that this leak isn’t set in stone. So, even if mass production has begun, it doesn’t necessarily confirm which display technology Apple has ultimately chosen. Recent reports from Korea suggest the OLED iPad mini is on track for a late 2026 launch, though Apple hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet. If the rumors prove accurate, the biggest upgrade may simply be OLED itself rather than the smoother 120Hz experience many fans were hoping for.