The best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cases for 2024

google pixel 9 hands on pro xl 6
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google has released its latest set of Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 9 series. This series includes an “XL” model for the first time in many years. If you’re considering buying a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it’s a good idea to get a case to protect it. Currently, there aren’t many Pixel 9 Pro XL cases available, but the ones that are on the market look fantastic.

Here’s a first look at the best Pixel 9 Pro XL cases on the market. How many of these will you be putting in your online shopping cart? Watch for this list to grow as more cases are announced and released.

CASEJEEN for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Cover,Rotated Ring Stable Kickstand,Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Phone Cover-Black
Casejeen Heavy Duty Case
TAURI for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case, Compatible with Magsafe, Military-Grade Protection, Yellowing Resistant, Scratch-Resistant Back, Shockproof Slim Phone Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL, Clear
Tauri Shockproof Slim Phone Case
RMOCR Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Full Body Heavy Duty Rugged Shockproof Protective Phone Cover with Lanyard Strap, Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Cover, Black Matte
RMOCR Grip Case
Anoowkoa Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL,Military Grade Drop Protection[Pass 16ft Drop Test] Phone Case with Slide Camera Cover and Ring Kickstand,Heavy Duty Protector Shockproof Protective Cover,Blac
Anoowkoa Ring Case
Taneny Silicone Protective Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Durable and Stylish Drop Tested Soft Silicone Gel Rubber Slim Fit Shockproof Protection Phone Cover for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Blue)
Taneny Silicone Protective Case
Hensinple for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case Magnetic, Pixel 9 Pro XL Phone Case with Screen Protector [Compatible with MagSafe], Translucent Matte Slim Shockproof Protective Case for Pixel9 Pro XL, Black
Hensinple Translucent Matte Case
Ultra Slim Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Made of Real Aramid Fiber, Soft Touch, Tough Durable Carbon Bumper Black
GIMENOHIG Carbon Bumper Case
CASEJEEN case for the Google PIxel 9 Pro XL.
CASEJEEN

Casejeen Heavy Duty Case

Pros
  • Available in many different colors
  • Durable device
  • Low price
  • Includes built-in stand
Cons
  • Doesn't support wireless charging

If you want to protect your investment, consider a heavy-duty case. This affordable option by Casejeen provides military-grade protection and comes with a built-in stand case and a metal ring on the back for easy carrying. It features soft TPU and a hard PC back cover with a built-in PC bumper frame. Unlike many other cases on the list, this one is available in various colors including pink, purple, and green, in addition to black. Unfortunately, due to its design, the case won’t work with wireless charging.

CASEJEEN for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Cover,Rotated Ring Stable Kickstand,Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective Phone Cover-Black
Casejeen Heavy Duty Case
TAURI case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
TAURI

Tauri Shockproof Slim Phone Case

Pros
  • Great for showing off your phone
  • Powerful magnets for wireless charging
  • Various color choices
  • Military-grade protection
Cons
  • More expensive than other cases

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a stunning device that many people would not want to hide. If you are the type who wants to show off the phone’s beauty, the Tauri case is perfect for you. The case is available in a standard clear color and features powerful N52 magnets for wireless charging and compatibility with items like wallets, battery packs, and car mounts. It offers military-grade protection with its soft-frame, hard PC back cover, and airbags at each corner for shock resistance. Even if you do not want a clear case, the TAURI could be the one for you. It is also available in black, matte black, blue, and green.

TAURI for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case, Compatible with Magsafe, Military-Grade Protection, Yellowing Resistant, Scratch-Resistant Back, Shockproof Slim Phone Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL, Clear
Tauri Shockproof Slim Phone Case
RMOCR Pixel 9 PRO XL case.
RMOCR

RMOCR Grip Case

Pros
  • Offers accessories like a lanyard strap
  • Featured in various colors
  • A tempered glass screen protector
  • Low price
Cons
  • Too many accessories for your benefit?

The RMOCR case comes with a variety of additional features that extend beyond military-grade protection. It includes a lanyard strap, tempered glass screen protector, and camera lens cover. Additionally, it is available in multiple colors, such as dark green, light blue, and red. The case features a non-slip design for a great grip and is also one of the slimmest Pixel 9 Pro XL cases available on the market. It also claims to be resistant to fingerprints, oil, and sweat.

RMOCR Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Full Body Heavy Duty Rugged Shockproof Protective Phone Cover with Lanyard Strap, Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Cover, Black Matte
RMOCR Grip Case
Anoowka case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Anoowkoa

Anoowkoa Ring Case

Pros
  • Fresh look, camera lens slide design
  • Includes a metal kickstand
  • Six colors
  • Super price
Cons
  • Doesn't support wireless charging

Smartphone case designs generally don't change much from year to year. If you're looking for a case with a unique look, consider this affordable one from Anoowkoa. It comes in six color combinations and features a unique camera lens slide design along with a multifunctional metal kickstand. Like many others, this case provides military-grade drop protection due to its PC bumper and shock-resistant soft TPU. However, its great design means it won't support wireless charging.

Anoowkoa Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL,Military Grade Drop Protection[Pass 16ft Drop Test] Phone Case with Slide Camera Cover and Ring Kickstand,Heavy Duty Protector Shockproof Protective Cover,Blac
Anoowkoa Ring Case
Taneny Pixel 9 Pro XL case.
Taneny

Taneny Silicone Protective Case

Pros
  • Lightweight silicone
  • Four colors available
  • Supports wireless charging
Cons
  • Won't provide military-grade protection

This silicone case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL can be described as no-nonsense. Made by Taneny, it features precise cutouts for easy access to the phone’s buttons and ports and offers a great tactile feeling. The case comes in four colors: blue, green, purple, and black. While it supports wireless charging, it doesn’t provide the same level of military-grade protection as some other cases. This is something to consider before making a purchase.

Taneny Silicone Protective Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Durable and Stylish Drop Tested Soft Silicone Gel Rubber Slim Fit Shockproof Protection Phone Cover for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Blue)
Taneny Silicone Protective Case
Hensinple Translucent Matte Case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Hensinple

Hensinple Translucent Matte Case

Pros
  • MagSafe compatible
  • Provides traditional military-grade protection
  • Ships with HD glass protector
Cons
  • Limited color choices

This impressive case is compatible with MagSafe and provides military-grade drop protection. It features an anti-collision structure made of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane. The case is designed with matte materials to prevent slipping and yellowing. It is incredibly thin, measuring only 0.05 inches, and comes with an HD glass screen for added protection. At launch, the case is available in black, clear, and white.

Hensinple for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Case Magnetic, Pixel 9 Pro XL Phone Case with Screen Protector [Compatible with MagSafe], Translucent Matte Slim Shockproof Protective Case for Pixel9 Pro XL, Black
Hensinple Translucent Matte Case
GIMENOHIG Carbon Bumper Case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
GIMENOHIG

GIMENOHIG Carbon Bumper Case

Pros
  • Nearly weightless
  • Durable Aramid fiber
  • Comfortable, light hold
Cons
  • More expensive than many other cases

Crafted from genuine Aramid fiber, this case combines a soft touch with a strong and long-lasting carbon design. Weighing just 0.03 pounds, the case is extremely lightweight and comfortable to hold. It’s not a heavy-duty case, but it does offer a good grip with just enough texture. However, since it’s made of carbon, it does come with a slightly higher price tag.

Ultra Slim Case for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Made of Real Aramid Fiber, Soft Touch, Tough Durable Carbon Bumper Black
GIMENOHIG Carbon Bumper Case

