Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Does the iPad mini (2024) work with the Apple Pencil?

By

Apple unveiled the new iPad mini (2024), bringing Apple Intelligence along with the A17 Pro chip, among other upgrades, to the tablet. For artists and content creators, those upgrades will enhance their creative process during projects, whether it’s making digital art or creating an icon, banner, or social media posts for their platforms. Of course, that requires using the Apple Pencil, which helps ensure all their creations come out picture-perfect.

If you’re a creative who uses the iPad for their work, you might wonder if the Apple Pencil is compatible with the iPad mini (2024). Fear not, for we crafted this guide to tell you whether the writing tool works for the seventh-gen model iPad mini.

Does the iPad mini (2024) work with the Apple Pencil?

The Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro).
Apple

The iPad mini (2024) works with the Apple Pencil (USB-C). Because it’s a bare-bones writing tool for the iPad, the Apple Pencil (USB-C) is best for taking notes in class, sketching out drawings, journaling, and marking up edits on a budget. If you’re upgrading from last year’s iPad mini, then you may already have an Apple Pencil (USB-C), as it worked with that tablet, too.

The latest mini tablet has had an upgrade too, as it also supports the Apple Pencil Pro, the enhanced version of the original Apple Pencil. Apple’s top-tier Pencil opens up a tool palette for users to switch between brush line weights, colors, and other tools within seconds using haptic squeeze control. You can also do the barrel roll to change the orientation of the Apple Pencil Pro’s shaped pen and tools. You can also visualize the exact orientation of any tool you choose before making the mark by using hover. The iPad mini (2024) has a new strong magnetic interface that allows the Apple Pencil Pro to stick to the edge for easier storage and faster charging. The Apple Pencil (USB-C) will latch onto the iPad mini (2024) magnetically as well.

Which Apple Pencils doesn’t it work with?

Apple Pencil Pro and M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The first and second generations of the Apple Pencil will not work with the iPad mini (2024). This will prove annoying for those who are looking to upgrade to the new model from any of the older models. The iPad mini (2021) worked with the second-gen Apple Pencil, while the even older iPad mini used the first-gen Apple Pencil.

If you own any of those Apple Pencil models and are looking to upgrade to the iPad mini (2024), we’ll break down the costs of the pencils it’s compatible with so you can determine which one fits your budget. The Apple Pencil Pro costs $129, and the Apple Pencil (USB-C) costs $79. The former model has pressure sensitivity, can pair with the iPad mini (2024) easily, and you can engrave your name on it so no one can takes it by accident or steals it. The latter lacks those features.

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander has been writing since 2014, from opining about pop culture on her personal blog in college to reporting…
