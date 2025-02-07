New iPad Air incoming? There’s a low stock warning

Less than a year has passed since the release of the current iPad Air. However, a new one could launch very soon. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes, the inventory for the popular tablet is dwindling, suggesting that a new model is set to launch.

The 2024 iPad Air was launched in May 2024, introducing a new 13-inch model alongside the traditional 11-inch model. Both versions feature Liquid Retina displays that offer vibrant colors and sharp details and are powered by the M2 chip, which provides improved performance compared to the previous generation. Beyond this, there were a few changes made between this and the previous model, which arrived in 2022.

As we noted in January, the 2025 iPad Air is likely to have a M4 chip installed. This is the same chipset found on the iPad Pro (2024) and entry-level MacBook Pro.

At the time, Gurman characterized the upcoming iPad Air models as having more “specification upgrades than design changes.”

News of a new iPad Air comes as Canalys has announced that worldwide tablet shipments rose by 9.2% in 2024. Apple continues to lead the market, showcasing a 5.3% year-over-year growth in iPad sales. This growth is not surprising, as Apple introduced a new iPad Air last year along with new iPad Pro and iPad mini models. It’s worth noting that in 2023, the company did not release a new tablet.

The current iPad Air starts at $599.

In addition to a new iPad Air, Apple will likely reveal a new iPhone SE in the coming weeks. The entry-level phone was last updated in 2022.