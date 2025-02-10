 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple seeds critical update to guard iPhones from USB hacking tools

By
Installing iOS 18.3 update on an iPhone 16 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Apple has released a fresh software update for iPhones and iPads to plug a critical flaw that could allow bad actors to extract data even from a locked device. The company says if granted physical access, an attacker could break past the safety of USB Restricted Mode on the target iPhone or iPad.

The aforementioned guardrail prevents USB accessories from pulling data from an iPhone that has been sitting in a locked state for over an hour. It seems there was an authorization flaw within Apple’s Accessibility framework that could allow an attacker to disable the USB Restricted Mode safety net.

Recommended Videos

“Update your iPhones.. again,” says Bill Marxzak, the security expert who discovered the vulnerability, which Apple confirms to have been exploited. The iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1 updates are now rolling out globally, and you can install them by following this path: Settings > General > Software update.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Why should you care?

The vulnerability was reported by an expert hailing from Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School. And it seems the weakness has been exploited in the wild, but the specific details have not been revealed in typical Apple fashion.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals,” Apple says in its release notes. Following is a list of devices that are eligible for the update:

  • iPhone XS and later
  • iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later
  • iPad Air 3rd generation and later
  • iPad 7th generation and later
  • iPad mini 5th generation and later

Update your iPhones.. again! iOS 18.3.1 out today with a fix for an ITW USB restricted mode bypass (via Accessibility) https://t.co/jcrsab7RGu pic.twitter.com/ER42QQcsLj

&mdash; Bill Marczak (@billmarczak) February 10, 2025

Apple introduced USB Restricted Mode roughly seven years ago. This feature fundamentally blocks an external USB device from establishing a data connection with an iPhone. It also serves as a crucial line of defense against devices such as those offered by Cellebrite, which are often used by law enforcement agencies to brute-force their way into a locked iPhone and extract data.

In November, Apple strengthened the safety guardrails with an inactivity reboot system that was quietly introduced with the iOS 18.1 update. Essentially, it assesses the inactivity status of a device by inserting an automatic reboot protocol for iPhones that have not been unlocked in a while.

That rebooting is the key to the security magic. As soon as in iPhone restarts, it enters a Before First Unlock (BFU) state, which encrypts files stored on the device. Only after the device is unlocked, a decryption key is generated, which eventually allows access to the local data.

Even Cellebrite, which has long been a favorite of law enforcement agencies for cracking open locked devices, warns investigators that if they seize a device, they should keep it powered on so that meaningful data extraction is possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Screenshot-reading malware cracks iPhone security for the first time
A person holding an iPhone in their hand.

In the realm of smartphones, Apple’s ecosystem is deemed to be the safer one. Independent analysis by security experts has also proved that point repeatedly over the years. But Apple’s guardrails are not impenetrable. On the contrary, it seems bad actors have managed yet another worrying breakthrough.

As per an analysis by Kaspersky, malware with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities has been spotted on the App Store for the first time. Instead of stealing files stored on a phone, the malware scanned screenshots stored locally, analyzed the text content, and relayed the necessary information to servers.

Read more
Samsung aped iPhone filters, but served it better on the Galaxy S25
Using filters on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

With the arrival of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung introduced a bevy of camera-centric changes. Take for example the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which upgrades to a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a new Spatio Temporal filter for blur reduction, 8K capture across all lenses, default 10-bit HDR recording, and more. But the company silently gave a massive boost to filters.

So far, users have only been able to pick a filter and capture media with the effect applied on top. There was no scope for fine-tuning the filter characteristics in real time. That limitation has finally gone to the grave with the Galaxy S25 series.

Read more
Nothing’s next phone may borrow this top iPhone features
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus's camera and Glyph Interface lights.

In its normal fashion, Nothing has been everything except clear with its teasers about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a, and now a new rumor suggests it might borrow one of the iPhone's best features. So far, Nothing has confirmed only that the Phone 3a is on the way and that more will be revealed at its March 4 conference, and the latest teaser post only adds to the mystery.

The shared image depicts a button on the side of the phone beneath the power button. For reference, Nothing has always kept its power button and volume rockers on opposite sides of the handset. Unless the Nothing Phone 3a is undergoing a massive design change, the picture indicates a new button is coming with this latest release, and many fans suspect it is a dedicated camera shutter button.

Read more