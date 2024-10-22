 Skip to main content
The first iPad mini (2024) reviews are out. Here’s what people are saying

By
Person sketching on the 2024 iPad mini.
Apple

Early reviews of the iPad mini (2024), which Apple announced last week, are primarily favorable. They highlight the impressive performance of the A17 Pro chip and the device’s continued portability. Reviewers also appreciate the brighter display and support for the Apple Pencil Pro, which enhances precision for drawing and note-taking.

However, the design remains unchanged, with noticeable bezels around the display that feel somewhat dated compared to other modern tablets. A significant drawback for some users will be the need for more support from Apple keyboard accessories, which limits its productivity potential.

While the improved screen is a plus, some reviewers note that it still lacks more advanced display technology — like a 120Hz refresh rate — found in the iPad Pro models.

iPad Mini Review: It’s Tiny Tablet Time!

Overall, the consensus is that the iPad mini 2024 is a powerful and portable option for content consumption and casual use. Still, its high price point and limited keyboard support may give pause to those seeking a tablet for more intensive productivity tasks.

Wired expressed satisfaction with the enhanced storage options available on the iPad mini (2024) and noted a noticeable performance improvement thanks to the new chipset. It also highlighted the elimination of the “jelly scrolling” issue that affected the previous model. This problem, which some users reported on the iPad mini (2021), appears to have been resolved in the latest version.

Engadget rightly criticized Apple for maintaining a 60Hz refresh rate on the latest iPad mini, similar to its approach with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The site also noted that the bezels are too thick for 2024. On the positive side, Endgadget appreciated the compatibility with the Apple Pencil Pro on the new iPad mini, was pleased to see the elimination of the “jelly-scrolling” issue, and felt that the A17 Pro chip is “plenty powerful.”

iPad Mini (2024) Review - The Best Small Tablet Stays Predictably Good.

Meanwhile, Tom’s Guide praised the new iPad mini for its improved performance, enhanced storage options, and a vivid display. However, it criticized Apple for supporting the Apple Pencil Pro, but not the Apple Pencil 2.

Finally, The Verge published an intriguing review of the iPad mini (2024), describing it as a “real head-scratcher.” The review noted that the only notable updates to the device are a faster chip and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. It raises questions about whether the upcoming integration of Apple Intelligence will be beneficial, detrimental, or ultimately insignificant in the long run.

The iPad mini (2024) begins shipping this week. It’s the third in a series of new Apple tablets released this year, following the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024).

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
