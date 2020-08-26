  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2020: What to expect

By

Prime Day — the largest fall sales events on Amazon, and possibly anywhere — is approaching quickly. This year, the mega retailer has scheduled it for October, a little later on, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start taking advantage now. Prime Day deals can be extraordinary, featuring some of the hottest gear out there — for your home office, back-to-school, personal entertainment or even your small business. One of the fastest-rising, and most essential tech items is a tablet, and this year we’re looking to some amazing discounts in the Prime Day Tablet Deals. We’re expecting some extraordinary deals on brands like Apple’s iPad, Windows Surface, Samsung’s Galaxy, and more. It’s not written in stone, but when it comes to tablets, Prime Day promises some of the best deals of the year. Here’s how to best take advantage.

Today’s Best Prime Day Tablet Deals

  • All-New Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet$80, was $110
  • All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet$90, was $140
  • Dragon Touch K10 Tablet$100, was $160
  • Fire HD 10 Tablet$140, was $190
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5-inch$325, was $400
  • Apple iPad Mini 4, 64GB, Space Gray – WiFi (Renewed)$340, was $450
  • Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)$495, was $549
  • Google Pixel Slate 12.3-Inch 2-in-1 Tablet$529, was $799

Prime Day is still a little ways off, and the Prime Day sales aren’t happening quite yet, but you can still get ahead of the game and discover some amazing deals being offered on Tablets at Amazon. Back-to-School time is now, and tablets are becoming ever more popular alternatives to laptops, or maybe you just need to upgrade to a newer iPad, or can’t wait to get your hands on the latest tablet. Whatever the reason, there might be good cause not to wait for Prime Day. In fact, there are a huge number of super attractive tablet deals you can take advantage of right now. Amazon does a very smart (and actually very helpful) thing wherein it will tease us with deals shortly before Prime Day — like right now — to give us a hint, or more than a hint, of what’s to come. Something to watch out for.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64GB

$230
Expires soon
2019 model Samsung Galaxy Tab A with a 10.1-inch display and 64 GB of storage. Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

$520 $549
Expires soon
Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet and notebook with 10-inch display, Intel Pentium Gold PU, 8GB Ram, and 128 GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32GB)

$130 $150
Expires soon
A Full HD display and a powerful processor make the newly released Fire tablet a wonderful entertainment device. It also comes with Alexa, so you can easily connect to info, entertainment, and people.
Buy at Newegg

Dragon Touch K10 Tablet

$100 $160
Expires soon
The Dragon Touch tablet has a 10-inch diagonal 1280 x 800 HD display and runs on Android 8.1. Power by a quad-core processor. Includes 16 GB of storage expandable to 128 GB, GPS, FM, and 5G Wi-Fi.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch - 256GB storage - WiFi

$655 $730
Expires soon
If you need a bit more oomph, this upgraded Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with 256GB of storage and space for a MicroSD card, making it the ultimate tablet for a media-hungry user.
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5-inch (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

$275 $400
Expires soon
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the portable and super-light tablet for anyone needing an on-the-go tablet. It has good specs and a beautiful display, and it's yours for a bargain price.
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5"

$499 $650
Expires soon
Our pick for the best Android tablet and the best iPad Pro alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, has a crisp, colorful display and promises cinematic sound. The purchase comes with the S Pen.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet 2-Pack

$210 $280
Expires soon
Amazon's latest version Kids Edition Fire HD 8 wiht an 8-inch HD display, 32 GB storage, 1-year free Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a kid-proof case. 25% off for a 2-pack.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 32GB (2019)

$120 $150
Expires soon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A with 32GB storage and an 8-inch display give you up to 13 hours operation per charge. This is a 2019 model and still an awesome buy.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB (Newest Model)

$279 $329
Expires soon
Here's another chance to score the awesome new 7th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is an amazing value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung - Galaxy Tab A (2019) - 10.1" - 32GB - Black

$220 $230
Expires soon
Galaxy Tab A has an octa-core processor and 2GB RAM allows the tablet to switch seamlessly between multiple apps. It holds 32GB of storage, which is just enough for day-to-day use.
Buy at Target

When Are The Best Prime Day Tablet Deals?

The very best discounts and deals tend to come on Prime Day, but Amazon knows the power of temptation, and tends to send out some feelers in the run-up to get us interested (typically starting the week before). Surprisingly, these deals can really compete with those offered on the actual Prime Day. If you are browsing Amazon (or, if you’re like us, and you’re basically staking out your favorite tech) and you see a desired item on sale, we recommend you go for it. For one, you cannot be sure it will be cheaper once we reach Prime Day, or even that it will be on sale any more. If the price does drop, you don’t have to be sore; you can always buy the tablet again and return the first one. Amazon is amazing with returns; it’s baked into their business model.

What Prime Day Tablet Deals To Expect

Let’s pretend you’re looking to upgrade your tablet, or buy one for the first time. Ask yourself,
does it need to be the very newest one? We all know that sites and stores, both large and small, tend to offer the largest discounts on last generation tech when they have a big sale. This makes new room on the shelves, even virtual ones, for new items. That means that the tablets from 2019, and even early 2020, will probably be up for grabs. And that’s a good thing! Next gen tablets get newer; that doesn’t always mean better. True: there’s always newer features the previous generation tablet was lacking, but that’s not the whole story. Sometimes the tech’s innards are less impressive; sometimes the older camera is bigger; sometimes the newer models are unreliable. Don’t forget, you can find out everything you’d ever want to know about older versions through online reviews and other discussions. The newest tech can be a gamble. As well, brands like Apple and Microsoft offer fantastic customer service on older models, so you can shop with peace of mind.

Once Prime Day arrives, you should also keep your eyes peeled for Lightning Deals. These are some of the deepest discounts on the newest tech that we’ve ever seen. If you know what you’re looking for — if you’re anything like us, you have the perfect tablet in mind, right down to the pixel — and so will other shoppers. If one of these Lightning Sales pops up, you need to jump on it really quickly, because this tech tends to get swept up right away. If a tablet matches what you’re looking for, or is even really close, add it to your cart. Amazon has your back with a generous and lax return policy. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. No problem. Just Prime, Grade A, Tablets.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

