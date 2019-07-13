Digital Trends
Is Walmart dropping a massive sale before Amazon Prime Day?

Jacob Kienlen
walmart joins race to use drones for home delivery

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, competing retailers have been scrambling to keep up. We’ve seen great deals come out of Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to rival the retail giant, with Target even going as far as trying to re-brand the event as their own. Walmart has been especially active in the days leading up to Prime Day 2019, dropping huge early savings on Google Nest products and 4K TVs before Amazon. It appeared as if Walmart’s early deals were simply an attempt to beat Amazon to the punch rather than competing with them directly on July 15, but a recent news story from Fox Business seems to suggest otherwise.

According to the report, Walmart is going to be dropping an enormous summer sale on Sunday, July 14, an entire day ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day. The report also says that Walmart’s Prime Day sale will run through Wednesday, an entire day longer than Amazon’s 48-hour event. This is purely speculation at this point considering Fox doesn’t actually cite any sources. However, if it is true, it could mean shoppers are in for the biggest Prime Day of their lives.

Amazon already announced that it will be offering some early access deals to Prime members starting at 3 p.m. on July 14, but that pre-Prime Day event could be quickly overshadowed if Walmart drops its sale early. If that does happen, it’s entirely likely that Prime Day will begin a lot earlier than we thought. Amazon has dominated the online retail space for a long time, but Walmart has been gaining trust in the space over the last few years. So if Walmart draws blood first with early deals, it is highly likely that Amazon will retaliate immediately by dropping its full list of deals.

Whether Walmart is actually dropping a sale or not remains unclear, but you can be sure they will be offering at least some sort of deals during Amazon’s Prime Day event. They have been offering deep discounts on Apple products pretty much all year long already, so you should be able to find Apple Watch and iPad deals through this upcoming Wednesday.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

