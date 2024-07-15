 Skip to main content
Prime Day standing desk deals: Flexispot, Marsail, SMUG, more

The Inbox Zero Dojtcho Height Adjustable Standing Desk with an all-in-one computer and laptop on top.
Furniture deals are hard to come by, especially if you’re looking for a solid sit-and-stand desk, so you better believe when Prime Day rolls around we are at the ready. Work-from-home employees, students, and even gamers may want to consider buying from this year’s Prime Day standing desk deals. Sitting for extended hours each day will lead to health issues such as lower back problems and slower metabolism, so more people are turning to standing desks as a solution. If you’re interested in getting one, you should take advantage of the discounts from the Prime Day deals of Amazon and other retailers. There’s a lot of demand for standing desk deals, though, so you’re going to want to hurry with your purchase while stocks are still available.

Best Prime Day standing desk deals

The Cometmin Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk in an office.
If you find yourself sitting for the most part of every single day, you’re going to want to invest in a standing desk to be able to avoid various health problems. Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to buy something from the Prime Day standing desk deals that we’ve picked, though you’re also welcome to splurge on a premium model if you’ve got the cash to spare. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you finalize your purchase, though, as most of these offers may already be gone by then.

  • SMUG 40 by 24 height adjustable standing desk —
  • Marsail 48 by 24 height adjustable standing desk —
  • Flexispot standing 48 by 24 electric height adjustable desk —
  • Flexispot EN1 55 by 28 electric height adjustable desk —

How to choose a standing desk on Prime Day

If you’re going to buy a standing desk on Prime Day, you need to know whether it delivers on the promise of preventing the health issues that you may get from sitting down for several hours at a time. You’re going to want to get a standing desk with an adjustable height from sitting position to standing position — and you better check the measurements before making your purchase to make sure that you’re comfortable with them. Some standing desks come with a motorized mechanism for changing their height, which will make the process easier, and they have anti-collision systems so you wouldn’t have to worry about causing damage to your room or other furniture when you use this feature.

It’s also a good idea to check the maximum weight that the standing desk’s surface can accommodate, as well as its surface area. While most standing desks can hold a desktop computer and monitor, you may need one with extra strength and additional space if you’re planning to place many more objects on the table such as books and other gadgets. You may also consider a standing desk with wheels that will make it easy to move to different areas in the house, if you’re the type of person who always changes their surroundings to keep feeling fresh.

Lastly, you’re going to have to set a maximum budget for your purchase from Prime Day standing desk deals. You wouldn’t want to go overboard with your purchase then find out that there’s something else that you need to buy. Once you determine how much you’re willing to pay, it’s recommended that you get the best standing desk that you can afford for that price, and with the discounts of the shopping holiday, you may be surprised by how far you can stretch your money to buy a standing desk that was previously beyond your budget.

How we chose these standing desk Prime Day deals

Standing desks come in all shapes and sizes, with different manufacturers and various sets of features. It took a while, but we were able to narrow down all the Prime Day standing desk deals to our recommendations above by focusing on one thing — giving you the best possible value for your hard-earned money. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a budget-friendly standing desk or a feature-packed one — everything that you see in this page are worth buying, so you shouldn’t worry about wasting your cash on a standing desk that will fail to live up to your expectations.

There’s no shortage of standing desk deals from Amazon, but there are also numerous offers from other retailers who are trying to attract shoppers to their bargains. With the popular standing desks possibly appearing in multiple websites, there’s a chance that their price will vary. Don’t worry though, as we’ll regularly update this page with links to where these standing desks are being sold for their cheapest price. It’s highly recommended that you drop a bookmark if you want to stay tuned to the best deals.

