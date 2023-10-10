The best October Prime Day laptop deals you can shop today

We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day laptop deals from some of the best laptop brands around. That means you can save a lot on laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and many others. There’s also room for discounts on MacBooks too along with many of the best laptops. That’s all thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event leading to many other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and HP getting in on the act so you can save big at a variety of different places. Here’s a look at all the best laptop deals right now.

Today’s best Prime Day laptop deals

HP Stream 14 — $179, was $209

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can’t go wrong with the HP Stream 14. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook — $299, was $479

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook runs on Google’s Chrome OS, so it’s still speedy despite being equipped with just the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also equipped with a 64GB eMMC for storage, supplemented by access to Google Drive. Increasing its value is the fact that it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, so its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen can function as the display of a laptop or a tablet.

HP Laptop 17z — $289, was $500

We consider HP among the best laptop brands, and this 17-inch laptop is one of the better HP laptop deals you’ll find. It isn’t often you’ll find a laptop priced this low, yet HP still manages to deliver a capable laptop here. It has the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This is plenty for most laptop users, providing the power you’ll need to browse the web, work in spreadsheets and word processors, and spend the weekend watching some movies. The 17-inch form factor is one of the larger laptops you’ll find, making this a great option if you like to spread out with a larger screen, a larger clickpad, and a unique lift-hinge design, and if you want to land one of the better 17-inch laptop deals available.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $329, was $499

Another 2-in-1 laptop but built differently, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 primarily functions like a tablet but connects to a detachable fabric folio keyboard to work as a laptop. You’ll be getting a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen for cheap with this device, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also got a 128GB eMMC, which is larger compared to the storage space of most Chromebooks in the market.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is a popular choice for anyone who wants a good-looking laptop that’s built well. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen is a highlight with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 500 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. There’s also an impressive 12 hours of battery life, and a keyboard that looks great thanks to being backlit. Even things like the internal speakers are bigger than before so it’s a good laptop for streaming as well as working.

13-inch Apple MacBook Air (M1) — $750, was $999

The first incarnation of Apple Silicon in a MacBook came in the MacBook Air M1, which is still now a few years later still an incredibly capable laptop. The M1 chip is both powerful and efficient, which is what allows such a slim laptop to be able to handle certain professional-grade tasks. This is the base model, which comes in with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. This should be plenty for most uses, and Apple manages to squeeze the most out of all if its laptops’ specs. The MacBook Air M1 is a great laptop for both students and professionals, as it’s designed to make work, play, and creating easier and more exciting.

HP Spectre x360 — $950, was $1,400

The HP Spectre x360 14t is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop with 360-degree hinges attaching its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen to its body. The device ships with Windows 11 Home in its 512GB SSD, and it promises smooth performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. If you want a versatile companion that will be able to keep up with your daily activities, the HP Spectre x360 14t is what you’re looking for.

HP Omen 16 — $980, was $1,700

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop will let you play the best PC games with no issues, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite titles as soon as you turn on the gaming laptop. It’s also equipped with a 16.1-inch screen with QHD resolution, which will let you appreciate the details in the graphics of modern video games.

13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (M2) — $1,050, was $1,299

It’s not the latest version of Apple’s most powerful laptop, but the Apple MacBook Pro 2022 still has what it takes to handle even the most demanding tasks because of the capabilities of Apple’s M2 chip, with an 8-core CU, 10-cure GPU, and 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display that offers 500 nits of brightness, a battery that can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and an active cooling system that will keep the machine running at peak performance even when it’s dealing with heavy processes.

Razer Blade 15 — $2,000, was $3,000

Responsible for many of the best gaming laptops, Razer has a great system in the Razer Blade 15. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, which is perfect to go alongside its 15.6-inch QHD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop also comes with per-key backlighting, which is powered by the Razer Chroma system for a customizable look.

How we selected these Prime Day laptop deals

During any sales event, there are a lot of laptop deals flying around but that doesn’t mean every single one is worth paying attention to. Because we track the latest and best deals every day of the year, we know at a glance if something is a good deal or if we’re just talking about an incremental discount to fool you into thinking it’s something wonderful.

Alongside that, we know what to look for at different price points. If you’re buying a $200 Chromebook, you’ll have very different expectations compared to buying a $2,500 gaming laptop. We bear all that in mind and make sure we pick out Prime Day laptop deals that suit the budget. We understand that the $200 Chromebook won’t be fast but we won’t tolerate a gaming laptop that struggles with performance or has a cheap HD screen instead of something with a higher refresh rate and full HD resolution. We also try to look at general all-round useful features like reasonable battery life and a good amount of storage.

As we also review all the best gaming laptops along with the best laptops, and the best budget laptops, we know what to look for. Not everyone needs the same laptop so that’s why we’ve picked out a variety of different devices to suit every need.

