This flash deal gets you 80% off a 2-year SurfShark VPN subscription

Aaron Mamiit
It’s highly recommended for everyone to have a VPN (virtual private network) in their devices, as you can never be too sure when it comes to your online privacy. The good ones don’t come cheap though, which is why VPN deals always attract a lot of attention. Here’s one for you to shop — a two-year subscription to the SurfShark VPN Starter Plan for only $57, following an 80% discount from StackSocial on its original price of $290. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we expect the offer and its savings of $233 to get sold out quickly.

Why you should buy the SurfShark VPN Starter Plan

First, you need to understand what is a VPN. Simply put, it’s a necessity these days due to how much our daily lives rely on online activities. A VPN will protect your personal and financial information from cybercriminals, preventing headaches caused by identity theft and unauthorized charges on your credit cards. It will also allow you to bypass any geoblocking restrictions as you can have your device appear as if it’s located in another place.

What makes SurfShark one of the best VPNs? It’s relatively affordable to other options in the market, and feature-wise, it’s pretty basic — which is a plus for those who don’t need any bells and whistles. SurfShark is easy to use with its simple interface and intuitive setup process, but it offers multiple encryption protocols and the option for a double VPN hop that will let you route your connection through two servers for an additional layer of protection. You’ll be able to use SurfShark on an unlimited number of devices with just one subscription, and 3,200 servers that are located across 65 countries will help keep you secure.

You’ll already be getting amazing value from a two-year subscription to the SurfShark VPN Starter Plan for its sticker price of $290, so it’s a steal for its lowered price of just $57 from StackSocial. The $233 in savings translates to an 80% discount, which we don’t think will last very long. Everybody needs online protection, and if you still haven’t signed up for a VPN, there should be no hesitation — push through with your transaction for two years of the SurfShark VPN Starter Plan while it’s this cheap.

