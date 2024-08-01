 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Make your great ideas happen now: Get up to $700 off with Dell’s top deals

By
Dell's top PC deals featured image with student on laptop outside
Dell Canada

With the start of school right around the corner and summer wrapping up soon, too, it’s time to start thinking about your professional or academic needs. Perhaps it’s time to upgrade your computer or laptop, for example? Whether you want a new system to handle creative work, like flyers and graphic design via Canva, or a versatile notebook to watch media while you travel, there are many options. Maybe you think you missed out now that Prime Day is over? That’s certainly not the case, and now’s a great time to upgrade or get a new system, thanks to Dell Canada’s top deals, specifically on highly-rated PCs. Dell has a long list of gear on sale, from gaming PCs, laptops, and workstations to monitors and additional PC accessories. Even if you bought something during Prime Day, you may have forgotten an accessory or peripheral like a mouse or keyboard. Either way, we recommend taking a look to see what’s available. We’ve also gathered a few of our top deal picks below.

Here’s why you should shop Dell’s top deals on PCs and more

We know, we know, with Prime Day only recently behind us, you’re probably all shopped out, especially on great deals. But, honestly, that’s no reason not to shop if you need or want something. Dell’s powerful Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are on sale, as well as XPS, Inspiron, and Latitude laptops, monitors, webcams, and more.

Take the Inspiron 15, for instance. It’s . It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. Plus, it has a 15.6-inch full HD display, which is excellent for streaming movies and shows, watching your favorite games on YouTube, or streamers on Twitch. It’s a capable little system for work, productivity-focused tasks like editing spreadsheets, taking class notes, doing web research, and more.

Of course, there are other deals if you’re looking for something else, like a gaming PC or laptop or just a more powerful workstation:

  • Dell UD22 universal dock —
  • Dell WB7022 UltraSharp webcam —
  • Dell 27-inch 4K dual monitor bundle —
  • Dell 32-inch UHD gaming monitor —
  • Latitude 3550 laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 —
  • Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with RTX 4090 —

As always, we recommend browsing the full sale to see what else you can find, as we couldn’t possibly include every option here. Rest assured, there are many options, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Dell’s top deals will easily lead you into the new school year or workweek. Make your great ideas happen, get creative, and get in there.

Dell Canada is also offering Back to School offers, where customers can get up to 10% off all products with a valid student email. That’s 10% off Inspiron, XPS, Alienware PCs, Alienware and S Series monitors, and Dell brand electronics and accessories.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Prime Day laptop deals still available: Surface Pro, Razer, HP, Dell
Best Prime Day Deals

Even though we've closed the book on official Prime Day deals, a few are sticking around. Now is the time to make the purchase. We're seeing some great Prime Day deals on laptops, with some of them constituting significant discounts. Pretty much all the big brands have some sort of discount on them, including HP, Dell, Samsung, and Asus, and you can even find some excellent MacBook Prime Day deals, which is always nice to see. We've collected some of our favorite laptop deals below, but it's always worth checking out some of our other favorite roundups, such as these Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Today's best laptop deals
Prime Day officially ran from July 16 to July 17. That means most of the deals you're seeing today won't be around tomorrow. There is always the chance something will sell out today, too. Deals also end on a whim. If you see something today, the smart play is to buy it now.

Read more
Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals: Dell, HP and more
The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop against a white background.

2-in-1 laptops are a great option if you're the type of person who likes tablets but needs the power that usually comes with a laptop, getting a bit of the best of both worlds. Even though Prime Day is over, there are a few great Prime Day deals on 2-in-1 laptops that you can still snag for a pretty solid price. The prices aren't as good and there aren't as many deals, but we're sure you'll find something solid in the deal below, but if nothing quite sparks your fancy, then maybe check out these Prime Day laptop deals instead.
Best 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop -- $450, was $700

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a relatively affordable option that offers the versatility of this type of device alongside reliable performance. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will be more than enough for daily tasks that you need to get done for work or school. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and it's got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD that should provide enough storage space for your important documents.

Read more
Best Dell Prime Day deals still available: XPS, G15, student laptops
Dell XPS 13 2024 front view showing display and keyboard.

We have officially exed off Prime Day on our calendars, but there are some deals still surviving. Dell hasn't slowed down its current sale, and there are great offers across all major Dell lines. With these discounts, you should think about upgrading your laptop or desktop PC, swapping your aging monitor for a new one, or diving into gaming with an appropriate machine. You don't have time to waste if you're interested in any of these Prime Day deals, though, as Dell is one of the most popular brands in the space. These prices may no longer be available as soon as the next hour, so if you see any Prime Day laptop deals or Prime Day gaming laptop deals you like, you should buy them immediately. If you want something a little lighter and more portable you can always shop the best Prime Day tablet deals, as well.
Top 3 Dell Prime Day deals
G15 Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,700

A good entryway into gaming laptops without the usual high cost comes in the form of this deal. The 15.6-inch G15 Gaming Laptop has a 1080p screen with a 360Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-sync for really smooth gaming, even when you're playing an FPS or racing game. This version of the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB or storage, but all of these parts of it are customizable when you tap the button below.

Read more