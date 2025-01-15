 Skip to main content
The ever popular Dell XPS 13 has a massive $700 discount today

When looking for great laptop deals, Dell is always one of the better places to check. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 at Dell for $700 off. Usually $2,229, this particular model is down to $1,599, and it’s fantastic value for what it has to offer. If you’re keen to enjoy one of the better laptops around, here’s what it has to offer. Alternatively, you can just tap the buy button to get straight to purchasing.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we had a lot of good things to say. It offers an “ultramodern appearance” alongside “excellent build quality.” There’s also “fast performance” with a “good keyboard and touchpad.” This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and a hefty 64GB of memory, which is ideal for all your multitasking needs. For storage, 1TB of SSD storage should suit most needs too. This isn’t a gaming laptop so there’s a simple integrated graphics here, but visually, you get a 13.4-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It’s also a touchscreen for any time you want to be more tactile as you work while 500 nits of brightness helps it work well in many different lighting situations.

The Dell XPS 13 also has other great features. For instance, its backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader built in, which is useful for extra security. It also boasts up to 13 hours of battery life when streaming, which is pretty great for a QHD+ screen. Dolby Vision support further helps for good looks, and there’s EyeSafe technology for keeping your eyes looked after.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of its attention to detail. That means features like the haptic touchpad, with sleek glass to provide a smooth feel under your fingers. It also has larger and deeper keycaps than your average keyboard. It makes it a genuinely enjoyable laptop to use at all times.

The Dell XPS 13 is a great option from Dell. It usually costs $2,299 but this particular model is down to just $1,599, which is a fantastic deal for what it has to offer. The $700 discount won’t be around forever as this is a clearance deal, so you’ll need to be quick to not miss out.

