Best Roku Prime Day deals: Streaming sticks are selling fast

For anyone seeking a new streaming device, there are some great Prime Day deals for all things Roku. We’ve picked out all the best Roku Prime Day deals so you can get straight on with buying a great bargain. We’ve narrowed things down to Roku TVs and individual streaming devices. We’ve also collated some buying advice so you know exactly what to look for when buying a new Roku device. Read on while we take you through all the best Roku Prime Day deals below so you can save big fast.

Best Roku TV Prime Day deals

Roku-made TVs are new to our look at the best TV brands but they’re worth considering thanks to offering great value for money. That’s even more the case with these Roku Prime Day TV deals. Sure, you won’t see a Roku TV in our best TVs list but that isn’t to say you should overlook them.

TCL 32-inch S3 Full HD Roku TV —

Roku 40-inch Select Series Full HD TV —

TCL 50-inch S4 4K Roku TV —

Hisense 50-inch R6090G 4K Roku TV —

Roku 75-inch Pro Series QLED 4K TV —

Best Roku streaming hardware Prime Day deals

Roku makes some of the best streaming devices around meaning you’re in safe hands with one of these streaming devices. We’ve picked out all the best deals below so you can save even more on already great value hardware.

Roku Express —

Roku Express 4K+ —

Roku Premiere —

Roku Streaming Stick 4K —

Roku Ultra —

How to choose a Roku on Prime Day

Roku makes a lot of different devices. While they all share an aim — making it easy for you to stream shows and movies to your TV — they all do it a little differently. First of all, think about if you truly need a new streaming device. Most TVs have streaming built-in and if you own a games console, you’re already covered for streaming. However, a dedicated streaming device can be a lot simpler to use than a games console or even your TV.

Once you’ve figured out you do need a streaming device, think about your budget. What can you afford or are you willing to pay? Roku has some super cheap options like the Roku Express HD if you don’t mind the lack of 4K support, with the standard Roku Streaming Stick 4K also doing a good job for not much at all.

More of a step up is things like Roku soundbars and, of course, Roku TVs. These are solid investments in your home cinema setup. If you’re looking for a new TV, a Roku TV can be a good inexpensive option and the same goes for if you’re looking to boost sound quality on a budget too.

For the ultimate streaming device, check out the Roku Ultra. It has 4K support along with HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It’s super fast to use with all the latest standards possible. It also has hands-free voice controls with the remote easily tracked down via a lost remote feature. However, just the simple Streaming Stick 4K or Express 4K+ will be great for many other people too.

For further details, we have a roundup on the best Roku devices. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick 4K tops our list with Roku TVs from Hisense also featuring. It’s worth strongly thinking about if you need to upgrade more of your living space than just the streaming potential, but don’t be afraid to keep costs down and go for the basics. Finally, don’t forget that a 4K stick only provides 4K if your TV supports it so skip the 4K functionality if your TV is a full HD model.

How we chose these Roku Prime Day deals

We spend our days searching for the best deals around. We don’t just do this around Prime Day or other sales events, but all year around. That means we can spot a great deal a mile off but we also notice if a discount is more incremental than something that you should rush to buy. We’ll still highlight these but we’ll focus on the biggest and best discounts wherever possible.

Alongside knowing what’s a good price, we also know what a good product is. We know what counts as a great Roku device and how it relates to other streaming products so you know if it’s worth investing in. Many Roku sticks may not cost much but it adds up and no one wants to spend money on something inferior. We only feature the Roku deals that we would recommend to our friends and family, or that we would like to own for ourselves.

By combining those two criteria, we make sure that you have the best Roku Prime Day deals neatly lined up here. We also check back regularly and consult many other retailers to make sure that we have the best prices all rounded up here.