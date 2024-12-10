Hey musicians, don’t miss Positive Grid’s 12 Days of Gearmas

When it comes to the holidays, let’s be real, musicians can be super difficult to shop for, especially if you want to get them a meaningful gift. It’s just not an easy category of tech to sift through, you may not know what they need or like, and most gear — whether amps or audio controllers — is expensive. So, if you’re like me and you are going to spend that money, you don’t want to waste it on something they’re not going to enjoy. Cue Positive Grid with its 12 Days of Gearmas sale, happening right now actually. You can get up to 50% off smart guitar amps, software, audio controllers, and more.

You can’t go wrong with anything in the 12 Days of Gearmas sale. From the Spark Mini or the Spark Go portable guitar amps to the BIAS FX 2 award-winning guitar amp and effects software, there’s something every type of musician would appreciate.

What to shop in the Positive Grid 12 Days of Gearmas sale

Sometimes, it’s best to put into perspective just how much you’re saving with a particular deal or sale. As opposed to just calling out product names or bundles that are available, for instance.

The Spark MINI, a 10-watt ultra-portable guitar amp, that also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, is only $194 right now, normally $229. That means you’re saving $35. An alternative is Spark GO, a 5-watt guitar amp and Bluetooth speaker, for $114, instead of $129. That deal is $15 off. But what if you know someone who wants a much bigger and more capable guitar amp? No problemo amigo. The Spark CAB, a 140-watt Class D powered FRFR speaker cabinet, is only $254, normally $299 — that one saves you $45.

But enough about amps, because there’s a lot more on sale. The BIAS FX 2 Elite-tier award-winning guitar amp and effects software is only $149 right now, down from $299. That’s a whopping $150 off. There are cheaper options, too. Elite comes with 210 presets, 116 amps, 125 effects, HD racks, effects, modelers, and more. If you have no idea what any of that is, that’s understandable. Basically, it helps you create the virtual guitar rig of your dreams. You can connect your guitar to your computer, provided you have the right equipment, and record your jams. But more importantly, you can fully customize the experience with effects, new tones, and much more.

The RIFF guitar audio interface that allows you to plug your guitar into your computer — for use with BIAS FX 2 — is only $69, right now. What a phenomenal price. Normally $109 that’s $40 off.

Personalized gig bags, carrying cases for equipment, additional software bundles, custom amp grilles, and much more are all included in this sale, as well. I’m telling you, it’s something you want to check out, at the very least, if there’s a musician or two in your life. I do know a couple, and I already know what I’m getting them for the holidays. What about you?

