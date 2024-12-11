 Skip to main content
Get noise-canceling headphones for only $90 with this Amazon deal

If you want noise-canceling headphones but you don’t want to spend more than $100, there’s a fantastic option from Amazon right now. The Treblab Z2, which are usually sold for $130, are down to only $90 right now following a 31% discount. Headphone deals like this rarely last long, so if you don’t want to miss out on the $40 in savings, you’re going to have to push through with your transaction for these wireless headphones as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab Z2 wireless headphones

The primary feature of the Treblab Z2 wireless headphones are their noise cancellation, which will block external sounds so you can focus on listening to your favorite music or watching streaming shows. They’re also great for tuning out your environment while you work out. The wireless headphones are amazing to wear during exercises with their IPX4 resistance against water and sweat, and their comfortable design with extra-soft materials, swivel earcups and pressure-free fit. They’re also extremely portable as they’re foldable and lightweight, and they come with a carrying case.

The Treblab Z2 are more than just wireless headphones for workouts though. They’re also excellent for receiving phone calls, as their built-in microphone will ensure you’ll be heard loud and clear, and they make accessing your voice assistant easy as they’re compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. The noise-canceling headphones will run for up to 35 hours on a single charge, so plugging them in while you sleep at night means they won’t get depleted over the day, but even if you forget, just three hours of charging will replenish enough power for all-day usage.

Noise-canceling headphones don’t need to break your budget, as there are offers like Amazon’s 31% discount for the Treblab Z2. You can get them for $40 off, which lowers their price from $130 to just $90, but that’s only if you hurry because this deal may end sooner than you think. If you think the Treblab Z2 wireless headphones are perfect for you, it would be a shame to let the savings slip through your fingers — add them to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately, as this bargain isn’t expected to remain available for a long time.

