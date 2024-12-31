The latest Roku Ultra is already on sale at Best Buy with a $20 discount

Even though most TV deals you can shop right now will get you a smart TV, there are other reasons why you might want to buy a streaming device. If you need one, we highly recommend going for the Roku Ultra 2024, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy for only $80 following a $20 discount on its sticker price of $100. It may go back to its regular price at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you should complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra 2024 streaming device

The Roku Ultra 2024 was just released a few months ago, so if you want a top-of-the-line streaming device, this is the model you should buy. At its heart is the Roku platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ through a user-friendly interface. If your smart TV’s menus are confusing, or if you want to easily upgrade your non-smart TV to a smart TV, the Roku Ultra 2024 may be the solution you’re looking for.

You’re going to want to plug the Roku Ultra 2024 into a 4K TV so that you can enjoy 4K Ultra HD content with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision picture, alongside Dolby Atmos audio. The streaming device also comes with the Roku Voice Remote with a rechargeable battery and backlit buttons that will let you issue voice commands, and you can pair the Roku Ultra 2024 directly to your wireless headphones through Bluetooth so you can continue watching your favorite shows and movies without disturbing anyone else in the house.

Those who want a streaming device that will let them take advantage of all the streaming deals floating around should set their sights on the Roku Ultra 2024. From its original price of $100, you can get it from Best Buy for just $80. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $20 discount ends, so if you want to get the Roku Ultra 2024 for a more affordable price than usual, you need to push through with your transaction for it immediately.