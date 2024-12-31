 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The latest Roku Ultra is already on sale at Best Buy with a $20 discount

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The 2024 Roku Ultra.
Roku

Even though most TV deals you can shop right now will get you a smart TV, there are other reasons why you might want to buy a streaming device. If you need one, we highly recommend going for the Roku Ultra 2024, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy for only $80 following a $20 discount on its sticker price of $100. It may go back to its regular price at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you should complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra 2024 streaming device

The Roku Ultra 2024 was just released a few months ago, so if you want a top-of-the-line streaming device, this is the model you should buy. At its heart is the Roku platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ through a user-friendly interface. If your smart TV’s menus are confusing, or if you want to easily upgrade your non-smart TV to a smart TV, the Roku Ultra 2024 may be the solution you’re looking for.

You’re going to want to plug the Roku Ultra 2024 into a 4K TV so that you can enjoy 4K Ultra HD content with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision picture, alongside Dolby Atmos audio. The streaming device also comes with the Roku Voice Remote with a rechargeable battery and backlit buttons that will let you issue voice commands, and you can pair the Roku Ultra 2024 directly to your wireless headphones through Bluetooth so you can continue watching your favorite shows and movies without disturbing anyone else in the house.

Related

Those who want a streaming device that will let them take advantage of all the streaming deals floating around should set their sights on the Roku Ultra 2024. From its original price of $100, you can get it from Best Buy for just $80. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $20 discount ends, so if you want to get the Roku Ultra 2024 for a more affordable price than usual, you need to push through with your transaction for it immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
These JBL noise-canceling headphones are on sale for only $80
A mean wearing the JBL Live 670NC wireless headphones.

 

For an affordable pair of noise-canceling headphones, you should consider going for the JBL Live 670NC. They're part of Best Buy's headphone deals with a $50 discount that pulls their price down even lower, from $130 to just $80. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, but since we're not sure how much longer the offer will last, we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you get these headphones for less than $100.

Read more
Meet the massive TV that Best Buy is discounting by $7,000 for Cyber Monday
The LG 97-inch Signature OLED M3 4K TV and Zero Connect box.

It's been an incredibly great Black Friday, Cyber Monday season and we've found very exciting Cyber Monday deals that just about anybody can enjoy. Even those on an extreme budget can partake with Cyber Monday deals under $25. But what about those that have extra to burn, like a lot extra? They might be wanting to buy the LG 97-inch Class M3 OLED evo TV with Wireless Connectivity. It's $7,000 down right now, making it "just" $18,000 instead of the usual $25,000 over at Best Buy right now. Tap the button below to check it out yourself and even, dare we say, buy it. Or, keep reading to see some crazy facts about this mammoth TV (as well as some suggestions about what you, an average consumer, might buy instead).

Meet the absolutely MASSIVE 97-inch LG M3 OLED evo TV with Wireless Connectivity
The LG M3 allows for surprisingly good connections to it via a wireless transmission box of sorts. In other words, you plug in your console to the box, not the TV, and then get to play with HDMI-tier connectivity. It's a good TV at any size. But that's not surprising or shocking. However, just about everything about the 97-inch version of it is fascinating. Here are some quick facts:

Read more
Beats Studio3 Headphones are still just $89 for Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale
Beats Studio 3 Wireless

In the continuing Cyber Monday deals, there’s a great offer for anyone seeking new headphones. Right now, you can buy the Beats Studio3 Headphones for just $89 at Walmart, allowing you to save $70 from its regular $159 price. If you need some reliable headphones that also look good, this is your chance to do so for less, thanks to its limited-time 44% off Cyber Monday discount. Let’s take a look at what they have to offer. There are other Cyber Monday Beats headphone deals around, but none quite as cheap as these. It’s a similar story for Cyber Monday Bose headphone deals if you're looking to spend a little more on your cans.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio3 Headphones
Our Beats Studio3 Headphones review explains all. Notably, we found them to be expensive so you can ignore that issue now they’re on sale. While the bass is a little underwhelming for Beats, they’re otherwise very comfortable, offer easy pairing with Apple products, and have a great design. Since its launch in 2020, the Beats Studio3 has gradually decreased in price, making their limited-time discount for Cyber Monday even more appealing.

Read more