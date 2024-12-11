 Skip to main content
The ‘best OLED that LG has ever made’ is $500 off today

If you’re on the hunt for OLED TV deals, why not go for the best? The 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4, which is originally sold at $3,100, is available from Best Buy with a $500 discount that brings its price down to $2,600. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but if you’re willing to spend on it, you definitely won’t regret making this purchase. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, so you need to complete your transaction for this amazing OLED TV as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4 TV

We described the LG OLED Evo G4 as “a triumph of modern television engineering” in our review; it’s our top choice in our roundup of the best OLED TVs; and it’s featured in our list of the best TVs as “the best OLED that LG has ever made.” This isn’t just hype — simply put, if you want an OLED TV for your home theater setup, this is the one that you save up for. We were amazed by its outstanding brightness and astounding accuracy, and were “blown away by its peak luminance, breathtaking colors, and next-level HDR performance.”

Gamers will love the awesome gaming performance of the LG OLED Evo G4, as it’s equipped with both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to create a theatrical experience in your living room. The TV is also a smart TV that runs on LG’s webOS platform for access to all of the popular streaming services, while also providing free content across different genres through LG Channels.

The LG OLED Evo G4 rarely appears with a discount from TV deals, so you wouldn’t want to lose this chance at getting its 65-inch model at $500 off. From its original price of $3,100, it’s on sale from Best Buy for $2,600, which is still pretty expensive but worth every single penny. Tomorrow may already be too late to take advantage of this offer though, so if you’re already sold the amazing 65-inch LG OLED Evo G4 TV, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase of it immediately.

