Don’t miss this chance to get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $45

There are a variety of reasons why you’d want a streaming device, even after you just received your purchase from TV deals, and if you think you need one, you may want to consider Best Buy’s offer for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. From its original price of $60, it’s down to an even more affordable $45 following a $15 discount. It may return to its regular price as soon as tomorrow though, so if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to finish your transaction for the streaming device right now.

Are you still using a non-smart TV? Do you find the operating system of your smart TV confusing or lacking? Would you like to add your TV to your Amazon ecosystem? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Featured in our list of the best streaming devices, it’s very easy to set up — just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, plug in its power adapter, switch to your TV’s HDMI input, and follow the onscreen instructions, which include connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

So what exactly does the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max do? First and foremost, it gives your TV access to the Amazon Fire TV platform, so you’ll be able to watch all of your favorite streaming shows. The streaming device supports 4K Ultra HD content for your 4K TV, and it offers the Fire TV Ambient Experience that can show museum-quality art and photographs on the screen when it’s activated. You can also use the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for cloud gaming if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Maximize your subscriptions from streaming deals with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which happens to be on sale from Best Buy at $15 off. It’s down to just $45 from its sticker price of $60, but we’re pretty sure this special price won’t be available for long. Before the discount wears off, you better add the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max to your cart and complete the checkout process quickly. Tomorrow may already be too late if you want to get this streaming device for a lower price than usual.

How many scam calls have you gotten this week? Scam calls are getting so common that a lot of people have opted to stop answering the phone if they don’t recognize the number on caller ID. These scammers are finding you because your data leaked somewhere. What if we told you there was a way to get your personal data removed from the internet?

That’s what Incogni does. It removes your information from data broker databases. Throughout your yearly subscription, Incogni will continuously check for your data and scrub it away. You’ll start getting fewer scam calls within a week.

Right now, a year of Incogni is 50% off. That means removing your data will only cost you $90 for a full year, or $7.49 per month. Use code DIGITALDEAL at checkout.