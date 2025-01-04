How to stream Xbox games with Game Pass Ultimate

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to cloud stream your Xbox games using Game Pass Ultimate on PC, mobile, or tablet How to cloud stream your Xbox games using Game Pass Ultimate on TV or VR

There are plenty of benefits to upgrading to Game Pass Ultimate over the other tiers, but one of the most enticing is the ability to take advantage of cloud streaming. Previously, Ultimate members were limited to only streaming select titles from the game catalog, but Xbox has expanded this feature to finally allow players to stream games they own as well -- even if they aren't part of Game Pass Ultimate. There are some caveats, though, so let's talk about how you can stream your Xbox games and what limitations there are.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Game Pass Ultimate

Samsung Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV device

Meta Quest headset

PC

Mobile device

A compatible controller Show 3 more items

How to cloud stream your Xbox games using Game Pass Ultimate on PC, mobile, or tablet

For now, Xbox cloud streaming is only available on PCs, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Console support is expected to come in 2025. If you have a compatible device, here's how it works on anything with a web browser.

Step 1: Open a supported browser, such as Google Chrome, Safari, or Edge.

Step 2: Go to https://xbox.com/play.

Step 3: Use your Game Pass Ultimate account to sign in.

Step 4: Select Stream your own game and look through the list of available options.

Step 5: Connect either an Xbox controller or other supported controller on your device.

Step 6: Wait for the connection to establish and start playing.

How to cloud stream your Xbox games using Game Pass Ultimate on TV or VR

Cloud streaming Xbox games can also be done on your smart TV or VR headset for full immersion. Here's how that process works.

Step 1: Download the Xbox app on your TV or the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on your headset.

Step 2: Open the app and sign in with your Game Pass Ultimate account.

Step 3: Select Stream your own game and look through the list of available options.

Step 4: Connect a controller to your TV or headset.

Step 5: Wait for the connection to establish and start playing.

Because Xbox cloud streaming is still in beta, you won't be able to stream every game in your library. For now, only 50 titles are supported, but more will be added over time. Here are all the currently supported games: