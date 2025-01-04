 Skip to main content
How to stream Xbox games with Game Pass Ultimate

By
A screen of streaming games on Xbox.
Microsoft

There are plenty of benefits to upgrading to Game Pass Ultimate over the other tiers, but one of the most enticing is the ability to take advantage of cloud streaming. Previously, Ultimate members were limited to only streaming select titles from the game catalog, but Xbox has expanded this feature to finally allow players to stream games they own as well -- even if they aren't part of Game Pass Ultimate. There are some caveats, though, so let's talk about how you can stream your Xbox games and what limitations there are.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Game Pass Ultimate

  • Samsung Smart TV

  • Amazon Fire TV device

  • Meta Quest headset

  • PC

  • Mobile device

  • A compatible controller

How to cloud stream your Xbox games using Game Pass Ultimate on PC, mobile, or tablet

For now, Xbox cloud streaming is only available on PCs, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Console support is expected to come in 2025. If you have a compatible device, here's how it works on anything with a web browser.

Step 1: Open a supported browser, such as Google Chrome, Safari, or Edge.

Step 2: Go to https://xbox.com/play.

Step 3: Use your Game Pass Ultimate account to sign in.

Step 4: Select Stream your own game and look through the list of available options.

Step 5: Connect either an Xbox controller or other supported controller on your device.

Step 6: Wait for the connection to establish and start playing.

A screen of streaming games on Xbox.
Microsoft

How to cloud stream your Xbox games using Game Pass Ultimate on TV or VR

Cloud streaming Xbox games can also be done on your smart TV or VR headset for full immersion. Here's how that process works.

Step 1: Download the Xbox app on your TV or the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on your headset.

Step 2: Open the app and sign in with your Game Pass Ultimate account.

Step 3: Select Stream your own game and look through the list of available options.

Step 4: Connect a controller to your TV or headset.

Step 5: Wait for the connection to establish and start playing.

Because Xbox cloud streaming is still in beta, you won't be able to stream every game in your library. For now, only 50 titles are supported, but more will be added over time. Here are all the currently supported games:

  • Animal Well
  • *Assassin’s Creed Mirage *
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Balatro
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
  • The Casting of Frank Stone
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Dredge
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • Farming Simulator 25
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Final Fantasy
  • Final Fantasy II
  • Final Fantasy III
  • Final Fantasy IV
  • Final Fantasy V
  • Final Fantasy VI
  • Hades
  • Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
  • High On Life
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • House Flipper 2
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • NBA 2K25
  • PGA Tour 2K23
  • Phasmophobia
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Rust Console Edition
  • 7 Days to Die
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stray
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Outlast Trials
  • The Plucky Squire
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • Undertale
  • Visions of Mana
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • WWE 2K24

