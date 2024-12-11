 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 75-inch Roku TV is $700 off at Best Buy — hurry!

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Roku Pro Series TV
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

If your home theater setup is due for an upgrade, you can’t go wrong with one of Best Buy’s most attractive TV deals today. The 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is currently on sale with a $700 discount, which slashes its price to $1,000 from $1,700. That’s a steal considering the size and capabilities of this screen, but you’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer because we’re pretty sure that a lot of other shoppers will be interested in it. The stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment, so complete your purchase for this smart TV right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV

Roku is a brand that most people will associate with streaming devices, but it’s also now making its own smart TVs like the Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV. It comes with the Roku platform built-in, granting access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. You’ll also enjoy Roku Backdrops, which transforms the 75-inch screen into a gallery of your chosen art and photos, and an automatic game mode that makes your console gaming experience even more memorable.

The Mini-LED and QLED technologies in the Roku Pro Series work together to create amazing picture quality, combining with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision IQ for impressively sharp details and vivid colors. The TV is also equipped with Roku Smart Picture Max — an AI-powered feature that optimizes TV signals — and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound that will make you feel like you’re watching a movie in the theaters.

Related

There’s always high demand for huge discounts from QLED TV deals, so you better be quick if you don’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV. From a sticker price of $1,700, it’s all the way down to $1,000 for massive savings of $700. There’s no telling when the bargain ends, but we’ve got a feeling that stocks are almost gone. If you’re already looking forward to upgrading to the 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV, you should push through with your transaction for it right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Only a few hours left to save $220 on this 65-inch LG TV
The LG 65-inch 4K TV on a white background.

The Cyber Monday deals keep coming, and I’m not sure you can do better than being able to buy a LG 65-inch 4K TV for just $380 at Best Buy. Normally $600, it’s down to $380 for a limited time only, so you’re saving $220 off the regular price. That’s a huge discount on a TV from one of the best TV brands out there. If you’re keen to learn more about one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch UT70 4K TV
LG makes some of the best TVs out there and often uses many of its features on its budget-friendly TV models. For instance, the LG 65-inch UT70 4K TV has LG’s Filmmaker mode so you can enjoy an experience akin to what the director wants you to see. It has HDR10 Pro support so you get the latest HDR content with extended contrast.

Read more
A 40-inch TCL TV for $99? Cyber Monday deal is live now
2024 TCL S3 HDTV.

It's time. The crazy Cyber Monday TV deals have dropped and we found one that's wild. A real bargain on the 40-inch TCL TV that's over 50% off right now. With a $130 discount, that drops its price from $230 all the way down to $100. You probably didn't think it was possible to get a decent-sized TV for that price, but Cyber Monday is proving us all wrong. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase, though, because we've got a feeling that this deal will be gone really soon.

 
Why you should buy this 40-inch TCL TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands because of the value that its products provide, and that's on full display with a 40-inch TCL S3 Full HD TV. It's not going to challenge the performance and features of the best TVs in the market, but one important thing that it shares with them is the fact that it's a smart TV. Through Amazon's Fire TV platform, you'll be able to access all of the popular streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and you'll also be able to initiate voice commands through either Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.

Read more
We gave the Hisense U8N top marks, and it’s $450 off right now!
Hisense U8N

The Cyber Monday deals are trickling out, with so many good offers available already! We’ve been seeing a lot of best Amazon deals on everything from soundbars and Bluetooth speakers to 4K TVs. As a matter of fact, one of our favorite offers of the day comes to us from Hisense. When you purchase the 55-inch Hisense U8N Series 4K TV on Amazon, you’ll only end up paying $650. At full price, this model sells for $1,099. We tested this TV earlier in the year, and our editor at large, Caleb Denison, proclaimed the following: “The Hisense U8N is one of the best TVs of the year — especially if you don't want to pay OLED prices.”

Why you should buy the Hisense U8N Series
Hisense has garnered quite a reputation in the world of TVs over the last few years. Praised for a budget-friendly lineup that looks and sounds like QLED and OLED sets. By the way, those cost double (or triple) the price. The Hisense U8N Series is one of the brand's 2024 premium TVs. It utilizes mini-LED lighting combined with quantum dots to deliver breathtaking picture quality. 

Read more