This 75-inch Roku TV is $700 off at Best Buy — hurry!

If your home theater setup is due for an upgrade, you can’t go wrong with one of Best Buy’s most attractive TV deals today. The 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV is currently on sale with a $700 discount, which slashes its price to $1,000 from $1,700. That’s a steal considering the size and capabilities of this screen, but you’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer because we’re pretty sure that a lot of other shoppers will be interested in it. The stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment, so complete your purchase for this smart TV right now.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV

Roku is a brand that most people will associate with streaming devices, but it’s also now making its own smart TVs like the Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV. It comes with the Roku platform built-in, granting access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. You’ll also enjoy Roku Backdrops, which transforms the 75-inch screen into a gallery of your chosen art and photos, and an automatic game mode that makes your console gaming experience even more memorable.

The Mini-LED and QLED technologies in the Roku Pro Series work together to create amazing picture quality, combining with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision IQ for impressively sharp details and vivid colors. The TV is also equipped with Roku Smart Picture Max — an AI-powered feature that optimizes TV signals — and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound that will make you feel like you’re watching a movie in the theaters.

There’s always high demand for huge discounts from QLED TV deals, so you better be quick if you don’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV. From a sticker price of $1,700, it’s all the way down to $1,000 for massive savings of $700. There’s no telling when the bargain ends, but we’ve got a feeling that stocks are almost gone. If you’re already looking forward to upgrading to the 75-inch Roku Pro Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV, you should push through with your transaction for it right now.