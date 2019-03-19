Digital Trends
The iPad Mini is one of the hottest tablets on the market, but if you get one, the first thing you’ll probably want to do is buy a case. The aluminum design looks great, but it’s slippery and the glass screen is fragile. The new iPad Mini 5 brings updated internal hardware, but otherwise it’s identical to its predecessor, the iPad Mini 4, so the same cases will fit both tablets. The first three iPad Mini models had slightly different dimensions.

BrydgeMini Keyboard

Brydge 7.9 Keyboard for iPad Mini 4 or 5

If you are primarily seeking a keyboard for your iPad Mini, then Brydge has got you well and truly covered. The BrydgeMini is a gorgeous aluminum keyboard that feels an awful lot like the MacBook keyboard. The island keys are well-spaced with good travel, and the keyboard is backlit. There’s no cradle, just a couple of cushioned clamping arms that you slide your iPad Mini into. The hinge rotates a full 180 degrees, so you can set the angle you want. It works with Bluetooth 3.0, and there’s a Micro USB port for recharging the keyboard, but you should get three months of use before you have to juice up. It’s pretty heavy, at 310 grams, but it’s as close as you’ll get to a miniature MacBook, and it’s easily the best Bluetooth keyboard we’ve ever used for the iPad Mini.

Zagg Messenger Folio Case

ZAGG Messenger Folio Case

This Zagg case has a clever design that combines a fabric cover with a kickstand and a Bluetooth keyboard. The keys are fairly well-spaced, and the keyboard’s battery is designed to last for up to two years between charges. There’s a full-width kickstand that enables you to prop the iPad Mini at the usual laptop angles. Your iPad Mini snaps into place inside with minimal corners and a ridge at the bottom holding it in place, which means you have unfettered access to the screen, ports, and controls.

Urban Armor Gear Folio Case

Urban Armor Gear Folio Case for Apple iPad Mini 4 or 5

If you want something protective and practical for your iPad Mini 4 or 5, then look no further. UAG’s cases are tough ,with an outer armor shell and an inner core that absorbs shock, but they’re a lot lighter than they look. There’s a smart cover to protect the screen when it’s not in use and it folds back to act as a landscape stand. You’ll find precise cutouts for easy access to everything. This is a great protective option.

Gumdrop Hideaway Case

Gumdrop Hideaway Case with Kickstand for The Apple iPad Mini 4

Cases don’t get much more rugged than this. Gumdrop’s design is chunky and bold, combining a hard polycarbonate frame with tough, easy to grip, malleable silicone. There are openings for the ports and camera. On the back, you’ll find a collapsible stand that can fold out and allows you to prop the iPad Mini 4 or 5 in landscape for viewing or at an angle for typing. There’s no need to panic when you drop your tablet with this case on it.

STM Dux Case

STM Dux Case for Apple iPad Mini 4 or 5

If you’re looking for a rugged solution, you’ll be pleased to learn that the Dux case exceeds military standards 810F/G for drop tests, which means it will survive a tumble from up to 6.6 feet (2 meters). It blends hard polycarbonate and malleable TPU with a water-resistant polyurethane cover that folds back to double up as a stand. Magnets in the cover help it act as a stand and automatically bring your iPad Mini 4 or 5 to life when you open it. All the cutouts are precise and the back of the case is transparent. It’s bulky, but that’s inevitable with truly protective cases.

Moshi VersaCover Case

Moshi VersaCover Stand Case for iPad Mini

This sleek case is practical and stylish. The polycarbonate shell fits the iPad Mini perfectly, and the microfiber cover features Moshi’s origami-inspired folding design, so you can prop your tablet at various angles in either portrait or landscape view. The cover has magnets built-in, so your tablet automatically goes to sleep when you close it and springs to life when you open it.

OtterBox Defender Series Case

OtterBox Defender Series Case for Apple iPad Mini 4 or 5

It’s quite bulky and it’s not especially pretty, but if you’re really serious about protecting your iPad Mini, the OtterBox Defender is the way to go. It boasts impact-resistant polycarbonate, foam padding, a screen protector, and a rugged silicone layer. This case also doubles up as a stand for portrait or landscape view, and there are even plug covers to prevent dust getting into the ports.

Griffin Zatterino Sleeve

Griffin Papernomad Zatterino Sleeve for iPad mini

Based on Papernomad’s environmentally friendly sustainable designs, this sleeve is ideal for creatives. It looks like a paper package, but it’s actually crafted from paper and biopolymer layers, so it’s virtually impossible to rip or tear — and it’s water resistant. Best of all you, can customize it however you want because it’s easy to paint or draw on the outside. Wool felt cushions your tablet and there’s a hemp strap with a hidden magnet to keep it securely inside.

Logitech Focus Protective Case

Logitech FOCUS Protective Case with Integrated Keyboard for iPad Mini 4

This folio-style case opens to reveal a full QWERTY keyboard. It’s fairly light and slim without sacrificing the responsive feel and travel you’d expect from a decent keyboard. There’s a tough frame to hold the iPad Mini in place and magnets ensure that it doesn’t pop open when it shouldn’t. You’ll also find you can prop your tablet at multiple angles to suit different activities. The rechargeable battery should last around six months between charges.

Twelve South Rutledge BookBook Case

Twelve South Rutledge BookBook for iPad Mini 4

It certainly isn’t cheap, but you have to acknowledge the cleverness of this case. It effectively disguises your iPad Mini as a hardback book. The outside is genuine leather, and you’ll find soft microfiber on the inside. There’s also a frame to hold your Mini securely and a wedge so that you can angle it just the way you want. It also has dual zippers for easy access. That rigid spine, combined with the hard covers, provides decent protection, and the disguise helps you to avoid attracting any unwelcome attention.

Speck DuraFolio Case

Speck DuraFolio Case for iPad mini 4

You’ll find that this case has been tested and delivers drop protection to military standards. There’s a strong shell with cutouts for ports and button covers that can take the brunt of any impact. A very slim cover protects the screen and magnets within automatically wake your iPad Mini when you open it, as well as hold it securely closed. You can fold the cover to find a variety of landscape angles for viewing movies, or bend it the other way to get a comfortable typing position. The exterior is textured for added grip, and it comes in a choice of five colors.

Dodo Case Sleeve

Dodo Case Sleeve for Apple iPad Mini

You get a distinctive look with this handcrafted sleeve. It has a sage waxed duck canvas exterior, with a felt interior and a leather patch for grip. If you have the iPad Mini Smart Cover from Apple on your tablet, it will actually still fit inside this sleeve. The sleeves are made by hand in San Francisco using traditional techniques and materials.

Ballistic Tough Jacket Case

Ballistic Tough Jacket Case with Cover and Kickstand for Apple iPad Mini 4

If you’re after some solid drop protection, then the Tough Jacket is what you need. This case has heavily reinforced corners to provide drop protection from falls of up to 6 feet. There’s also a raised lip around the screen to safeguard it. A removable cover gives your 360-degree protection, and there’s also a handy foldout kickstand on the back. This is one of the best rugged cases you can get for the iPad Mini.

Fintie Folio Case

Fintie Folio Case for Apple iPad Mini 4 or 5

These affordable folio cases are finished in durable polyurethane and have a soft microfiber lining inside. There are grooves to allow you to prop your iPad Mini 4 or 5 up in different positions. You’ll also find a stylus loop and a handy pocket on the back. The magnetic strip triggers the automatic sleep and wake functions and there are cutouts for easy access to everything. This case is very good value and it comes in a wide range of colors and patterned finishes.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case for Apple iPad Mini 4 or 5

Here’s another rugged iPad Mini case that will guard against drops and bumps. The frame completely envelopes your iPad Mini, and there’s even a built-in screen protector. The combination of polycarbonate and TPU makes this one of the toughest cases around. The cutouts are accurate and there are button and port covers.

