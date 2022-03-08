Apple today finally announced the iPad Air (5th generation) at its Peek performance virtual event. Coming alongside the iPhone SE (2022), this iPad represents Apple’s first upgrade to the mid-range iPad since 2020.

It’s not just a small update with new color choices, Apple is also adding in some substantial improvements that’ll see users gaining a better day-to-day experience.

Design-wise, There’s little to differentiate this visually other than color. Apple has perfected the iPad Air’s look, with few changes coming down the line this year. It’s an iPad, and it looks like one. There’s little on the front other than its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and the back is similarly clean aside from the Apple logo and camera set-up.

There is no notch here as well, instead, Apple continues to use Touch ID integrated into the power button on its iPads, and the new Air isn’t deviating from that formula.

Enough about what’s the same, let’s talk more about what is different. It’s a lot more powerful inside. The company is equipping this device with the same M1 chip you’ll find in the iPad Pro. This means that you’ll find little in the App Store that the iPad can’t handle with aplomb.

Apple’s also powering up the front-facing camera with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (the same from the newest iPad Mini that brings Center Stage functionality). If you’re using your iPad to take Zoom, Teams, or Facetime calls, it’s going to get so much better.

Apple is bringing 5G to the iPad Air-line. It came to the iPad Pro with the 2021 models, and the company’s now making its most portable iPad even more portable for those who want it for work on the go. You’ll need to pay the cellular premium of course, but that’s usually been the case.

Finally, Apple is adding a few little extras. There’s compatibility for the Apple Pencil second generation as well as a new iMovie release to take advantage of the more powerful processor.

The new iPad Air will be available in Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and a new Blue shade. It’ll start from $599 for the 64GB model, with a 256GB model also available. It will go available for pre-order from Friday, and the company will ship it from March 18.

