The best Black Friday iPad deals in 2019

The iPad is a great way to access all your favorite apps and services on a bigger screen, and for some, it even services as a decent replacement to your laptop. With Black Friday on the way, you might be looking for some discounts on what’s arguably the best tablet on the market — and you’re in luck.

iPads are great gifts, too. They’re versatile and useful, plus they offer a range of great games and access to all your favorite entertainment. We’ve been combing the web for the best Black Friday iPad deals — and here’s what we could find.

Looking for more information about the best deals? Check out our full guides on the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals.

Black Friday iPad deals to expect

We’re expecting a range of different iPad models to get significant discounts for Black Friday. Apple currently has five iPad models available, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. All of these iPads have seen discounts over the past few months, and they’re likely to all see even better discounts for Black Friday.

Some other models might be on sale, too. Notably, the old entry-level iPad, which has a 9.7-inch display instead of a 10.2-inch display, may still be in stock at some retailers.

Black Friday iPad deals we saw last year

We saw some very impressive iPad discounts in 2018. Notably, the entry-level iPad saw discounts of up to $80, bringing the total price to only $250. Not bad at all for an iPad. More powerful iPad Pros also got some price cuts, and they’ll likely get even better deals this year. Last year, some iPad Pro variants saw discounts of up to $150, which was pretty impressive given the fact that the new iPad Pro had just been announced.

iPad deals going on right now

Don’t want to wait until Black Friday for a great iPad deal? Thankfully, there are some decent deals going on right now — so if you find one that you like, it might be worth buying now and relaxing on Black Friday. Check out the best Black Friday deals we could find below.

  • Apple iPad 9.7-inch 128GB Wifi — $299
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wifi — $325
  • Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB Wifi — $329
  • Apple iPad 9.7-inch 32GB Wifi — $330
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 256GB Wi-Fi — $629

Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi, 64GB (Latest Model) - Space Gray

$384 $399
Expires soon
With it's 7.9-inch retina display plus 10-hour battery life, the iPad Mini is the most portable tablet. You'll find the best price for it at Amazon right now.
Buy at Amazon

10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro -64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)

$350
Expires soon
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) is the larger, beefier sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks.
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB Wi-Fi

$325
Expires soon
Sometimes, you can’t beat the original. The entry-level Apple iPad is the one that started it all, and although it’s been updated six times since its first release, the classic look is still popular.
Buy at Walmart

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

$400 $429
Expires soon
Days after its official market launch, you can already find a deal on the latest Apple iPad.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

$469 $499
Expires soon
The Apple iPad Air comes offers the versatility of the iPad Pro at a much less expensive price. Get the Wi-Fi 64GB variant today while on sale.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

$674 $799
Expires soon
The best tablet you can get right now is the 2018 Apple iPad Pro. Score the 11-inch Wi-Fi 64GB variant with huge savings from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB

$629 $799
Expires soon
Take advantage of this incredible iPad Pro sale to save on a brand-new tablet that is compatible with the new iPadOS.
Buy at Walmart
