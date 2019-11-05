The best Black Friday iPad deals in 2019

The iPad is a great way to access all your favorite apps and services on a bigger screen, and for some, it even services as a decent replacement to your laptop. With Black Friday on the way, you might be looking for some discounts on what’s arguably the best tablet on the market — and you’re in luck.

iPads are great gifts, too. They’re versatile and useful, plus they offer a range of great games and access to all your favorite entertainment. We’ve been combing the web for the best Black Friday iPad deals — and here’s what we could find.

Black Friday iPad deals to expect

We’re expecting a range of different iPad models to get significant discounts for Black Friday. Apple currently has five iPad models available, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. All of these iPads have seen discounts over the past few months, and they’re likely to all see even better discounts for Black Friday.

Some other models might be on sale, too. Notably, the old entry-level iPad, which has a 9.7-inch display instead of a 10.2-inch display, may still be in stock at some retailers.

Black Friday iPad deals we saw last year

We saw some very impressive iPad discounts in 2018. Notably, the entry-level iPad saw discounts of up to $80, bringing the total price to only $250. Not bad at all for an iPad. More powerful iPad Pros also got some price cuts, and they’ll likely get even better deals this year. Last year, some iPad Pro variants saw discounts of up to $150, which was pretty impressive given the fact that the new iPad Pro had just been announced.

iPad deals going on right now

Don’t want to wait until Black Friday for a great iPad deal? Thankfully, there are some decent deals going on right now — so if you find one that you like, it might be worth buying now and relaxing on Black Friday. Check out the best Black Friday deals we could find below.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch 128GB Wifi — $299

— $299 Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wifi — $325

— $325 Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB Wifi — $329

— $329 Apple iPad 9.7-inch 32GB Wifi — $330

— $330 Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 256GB Wi-Fi — $629

