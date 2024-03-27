Buying an iPad Mini today? You need to know about this deal

If you’ve had an eye on iPad deals for the latest model of the Apple iPad Mini for a while now, this may be the offer that you’ve been waiting for — a $100 discount from Best Buy on the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model, slashing its price to $400 from $500. It’s still pretty popular years after its release, so we don’t expect stocks of the device for this sale to last long. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of this bargain, you better push through with your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini 2021

The latest generation of the Apple iPad Mini was released in 2021, but it’s still featured in our roundup of the best iPads because it’s the model that you should buy if you want a smaller and more compact version of Apple’s tablets. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is smaller than the screens of its peers, but it’s still big enough to enjoy watching streaming shows and browsing websites, while allowing you to use the device with one hand. Unlike its predecessor, there’s no Home button, so the Touch ID sensor is instead built into the power button at the side of the Apple iPad Mini 2021.

Under the hood of the Apple iPad Mini 2021 are the A15 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM, which enables performance that’s still pretty fast by today’s standards, especially since you can update the tablet to the latest iPadOS 17. The device features a 12MP Wide camera at the back, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front with Center Stage technology, a battery that can last up to 10 hours, and a USB-C port for charging and accessories.

The Apple iPad Mini 2021 is a few years old, but it remains one of the most popular models of Apple’s tablets. For those who have been thinking about buying the device, its Wi-Fi, 64GB version is currently $100 off from Best Buy, so you’ll only have to pay $400 instead of $500. We don’t expect this lowered price to hold for very long because we’re pretty sure that there will be a lot of interested shoppers, so if you want to get the Apple iPad Mini 2021 for cheaper than usual, you need to complete your transaction for it as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations