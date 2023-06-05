 Skip to main content
Will my iPad get iPadOS 17? Here’s every compatible model

Prakhar Khanna
By
New widgets for iPadOS 17.
Apple
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

At WWDC 2023, Apple announced iPadOS 17 for its tablets. The next version of the iPad operating system is claimed to deliver new ways for you to personalize the lock screen and interact with widgets while also making it easier for you to work with PDFs in Notes. You can also now access the Health app on your iPad. The lock screen personalization is much like the iPhone lock screen customization that launched with iOS 16.

But iPadOS 17 is not available for all iPads that got iPadOS 16 last year. Here’s the full list of every iPad that will (and won’t) get iPadOS 17 this year.

iPadOS 17 is compatible with these iPads

iPad Air 5 back in hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Apple states that its upcoming iPadOS 17 update will be rolled out to a variety of models, including the iPad 6th gen powered by the in-house A10 chipset. This is surprising since the company has dropped support for iPhone models with the A11 processor.

The full list of iPads getting iPadOS 17 is as follows:

  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)
  • iPad (6th generation and later)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

Some features, like using your hands for 3D reactions in FaceTime, are limited to newer iPads like the iPad 10th gen and above. For the unaware, the feature lets you add 3D augmented reality effects like hearts, confetti, fireworks, and more on your video calls. On the other hand, the feature that notifies you when your iPad is too close to you is limited to iPad Pro models because of the Face ID sensors.

So, which models are finally cut off from updates? The 5th gen iPad got iPadOS 16 last year, but it is not getting iPadOS 17. This is also true of the 1st-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which also got iPadOS 16, but isn’t being updated to iPadOS 17.

When will my iPad get iPadOS 17?

iPadOS 17 overview.
Apple

If you are a developer, you can try iPadOS 17 immediately because Apple has rolled out its developer beta already. A non-beta-registered Apple ID cannot download the developer betas with profiles anymore.

The public beta will be available in July for users wanting to check out the latest update before the stable launch of the operating system. The company says that iPadOS 17 will be available “this fall as a free software update.” You can expect the stable version to be rolled out alongside iOS 17, likely with the launch of the iPhone 15 series, sometime in September.

