Apple’s new iPad Air is official, with a lot of big upgrades

During the “Let Loose” event, Apple announced two new iPad Air models, including 11-inch and 13-inch versions. This marks the first time two iPad Air models have been launched simultaneously. The new iPad Air models still feature a Liquid Retina display, but the 12MP front-facing camera has been moved to the landscape edge.

Both iPad Air models come with landscape speakers. The 13-inch model provides double the bass compared to the 10.9-inch model. The Apple M2 chip, also found in the 2022 iPad Pro models and many other Macs, is used in both models. Apple said this new chip makes the iPad Air 50% faster than the previous model, which had an M1. Furthermore, the M2 is three times faster than the iPad Air models with the A14 Bionic chip.

From an accessories standpoint, the iPad Air supports Apple Pencil Hover for greater precision and works with Magic Keyboard. Like previous models, it includes Touch ID.

The 2024 iPad Air is available in Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, and Blue. It’s encased in 100% recycled aluminum and has storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The 11-inch version starts at $599, while the entry-level 13-inch version starts at $799. Both versions are already available for preorder and will arrive next week.

