 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple just did something amazing to the iPad

By
The yellow iPad (2022) lying face-down on a green bush.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple’s “Let Loose” event just wrapped up, and as expected, there was a lot of iPad news. Just like the rumors suggested, Apple gave us pretty significant overhauls for the new 2024 iPad Air and 2024 iPad Pro. But there was another iPad-related announcement that I didn’t expect — and it’s the one I’m most excited about.

At the end of its event, Apple announced that the 10th-generation iPad will now be available for just $349. For context, Apple originally launched the 10th-gen iPad in October 2022 for $449. A $100 price cut is nothing to sneeze at, and if you ask me, it completely changes the positioning of this particular iPad.

Recommended Videos

When the iPad 10th gen was released, it was a confusing product. Objectively, it was a very good piece of hardware — and it still is today! The A14 Bionic chipset is powerful for casual day-to-day use, the 10.9-inch LCD panel looks perfectly fine, and the overall hardware design is a massive upgrade over the iPad 9th gen. But at $449, it was always in an awkward middle ground between the $599 iPad Air and the $329 iPad 9th gen.

Screenshot of the iPad 10th gen's new price reveal at Apple's May 2024 event.
Apple

But that’s no longer a problem. At its new $349 price, the iPad 10th gen is now significantly cheaper than the iPad Air, so it can actually be considered a good value. And with Apple quietly discontinuing the iPad 9th gen, the 10th-generation model is now the default choice for the cheapest iPad you can buy.

Related

If you ask me, this is all incredible news. Although this means the cheapest available iPad is now $20 more expensive than before, the iPad 10th gen is an incredible piece of kit for $349. It’s now the iPad to buy if you don’t want to break the bank, and if you’re in the market for any sort of tablet, it’s difficult to recommend this over another similarly priced option.

The new $349 price for the iPad 10th gen is in effect now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
This one Apple Fitness feature completely changed how I exercise
Someone holding an iPhone with the Apple Fitness app open, showing the Custom Plans feature.

I have a confession to make: I'm not good at sticking to a workout routine. I love running, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, etc. In the moment of those exercises and in the post-workout euphoria, I feel amazing. But when it comes to waking up early in the morning to do these things before work? Well, that's where I really struggle.

This has been a problem for a while now. I go to bed with the goal of waking up early and going to the gym, but as I groggily open my eyes to snooze the alarm on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I end up falling back asleep. And I've been repeating this over and over and over again.

Read more
Apple is about to do the unthinkable to its iPads
A person holding the iPad Air 4.

Earlier today, Apple announced that new iPads are coming this May. In my eyes, this seems to be “The Chosen One” generation. We’re likely getting an OLED display, a better keyboard (hopefully), and a chip ready to chomp the AI dinner. This gadget shall finally fill the techno-digital void in my life. At last.

Or maybe I am just trying to blindly convince myself to splurge over a thousand dollars for a machine that is “still not a Mac” and “can never be a fully fleshed out workstation.” But hey, people are spending $3,500 on a headset that gives them a headache and $700 for an AI thingamajig that can’t quite figure out what it really wants to do.

Read more
We finally know when Apple will announce its 2024 iPads
Official artwork for Apple event in May 2024.

(more…)

Read more