How to watch Apple’s big iPad event on May 7

After what seems like forever, Apple is finally holding an iPad-focused press event. The “Let Loose” event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

The online-only event is expected to reveal new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, as well as tablet accessories, including a new Apple Pencil. Here’s more about the event and how to watch it.

How to watch Apple’s May 7 event

Apple Event - May 7

As with past Apple events, the upcoming event will be available to stream on various platforms, including Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube. The company already has the link available through its official website. It should soon appear on the Apple TV app, as well as on Apple’s social media accounts and on YouTube. Look for Apple’s official X account for coverage on that platform.

Alternatively, you can watch the live stream right here using the YouTube player above.

What time is the Apple event on May 7?

This Apple event is scheduled for 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 7. You may notice that the timing is earlier than usual. Typically, Apple’s press events begin at 10 a.m. PT. It’s unclear why this particular event is happening earlier in the day than usual, but if you live on the West Coast, prepare for an early morning if you want to watch the event live.

What do we expect from the May 7 Apple event?

Apple is expected to highlight four new products during the upcoming event. The 2024 versions of 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models are the most significant products set to be unveiled. For the first time, both models are expected to feature OLED, an all-new M4 chipset, and other new features.

Apple is also rumored to be updating its iPad Air range with two new models. The first model is expected to feature a 10.9-inch display, while the second model is rumored to have a 12.9-inch display, which will be a first for the iPad Air lineup. Both models are expected to be powered by an M3 chipset, although it is unclear what display technology will be used.

A new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are also expected to be released next week. Both devices are likely to be compatible with the new tablets. The Magic Keyboard could be made of aluminum, making it more durable than previous models. It may also have a larger trackpad area. The new Apple Pencil is expected to be a successor to the Apple Pencil 2 and offer more features than the Apple Pencil USB-C released last year.

Digital Trends will be providing coverage of Apple’s event. Come back often for updates.

