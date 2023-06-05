 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple reveals iPadOS 17 that takes its tablet to the next level

Nadeem Sarwar
By
iPadOS 17 overview.
Apple
wwdc 2017 focus bg
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

At its annual WWDC 2023 conference, Apple introduced the latest iteration of its tablet operating system. Say hello to iPadOS 17, which is going to be out in the fall season with some notable features updates in tow. For starters, a handful of iOS 17 tricks are also making their way to iPadOS 17.

Recommended Videos

Starting with the most notable addition, the Health app has finally made its way to Apple’s tablet. In fact, the company is promising that the Health app will make better use of the larger screen real estate provided by an iPad.

Health app in iPadOS 17.
Apple

Apple is also. bringing some of the Lock Screen customization and widget customization tricks from iOS 16 to iPadOS 17 this year. Just like the iPhone, you can now press on the Lock Screen and customize the wallpaper, widgets, and fonts to your heart’s content.

Related

Apple has also paid special attention to widgets. Widgets are now interactive, with the ability to perform actions without launching the app, such as tapping reminders. Moreover, they can also be used to control smart lighting and other devices. Moreover, live activities can also be added to the lock screen for tasks like tracking multiple timers and delivery notifications.

PDF autocomplete in iPadOS 17.
Apple

Another major update happens in how the iPad handles PDFs. To start, you can utilize autofill to fill up PDF fields, works with documents scanned with a camera, and even save or draw a signature using an Apple Pencil without any format optimization shenanigans.

The iPad’s camera can now be used for FaceTime calls when the tablet is connected to an external display. The Freeform collaboration app also gets tricks such as watercolor and fountain pen tools.

We have rounded up every announcement from WWDC 2023 covering Mac, wearables, iOS, and everything else on the table at the developers conference.

Developing …

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
iOS 17 might add a huge Android feature to your iPhone
App Store displayed on an iPhone 14 Pro against a pink background

As Apple’s Wideworld Developers Conferencce gets closer, the rumors have continued coming in at rapid succession. Over the weekend, in his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that iOS 17 will support app sideloading to comply with European regulations. This would allow iPhone users to download apps and games that are hosted on digital storefronts that are not Apple’s official App Store — something Android phones have been able to do for years.

With the ability to sideload apps, customers don’t necessarily need to use Apple’s App Store to download and purchase apps or make in-app purchases. This change would also mean developers can bypass Apple’s 15% to 30% fees from all purchases.

Read more
iOS 17 might add an iPhone feature I’ve waited three years for
iPhone 14 Pro home screen with custom app icons and the Activity and Fantastical widgets

With the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) set for June 5, the Apple rumor mill has fully kicked into high gear. While the big-ticket announcement will surely be the long-rumored mixed reality headset from Apple, we’re also expecting the next round of software updates: iOS/iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14.

Originally, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg claimed that iOS 17 would be a “quiet” release, then backtracked and said it may bring several highly requested features from users over the years. Reports this week say that iOS 17 will improve some features like search, the Dynamic Island, and Control Center. Now, we're hearing it may even bring us interactive widgets.

Read more
Own an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook? Install this critical update right now
IOS 16.4.1 UPDATE.

Apple has released software updates for iPhones and iPads that are light on features, but they are critically important from a security perspective. The updates — iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 — started rolling out on Friday, but you should install them on your iPhone and iPad as soon as possible to protect your devices from attacks.

In its official release note, Apple says the updates patch two security flaws that “may have been actively exploited.” Now, Apple doesn’t disclose security issues before conducting thorough research, both in-house and in collaboration with cybersecurity experts. In a nutshell, when Apple publicly announces a security flaw, and it comes with a “Critical Vulnerability” badge, you should grab the fix as soon as Apple makes them available.

Read more