Apple reveals iPadOS 17 that takes its tablet to the next level

At its annual WWDC 2023 conference, Apple introduced the latest iteration of its tablet operating system. Say hello to iPadOS 17, which is going to be out in the fall season with some notable features updates in tow. For starters, a handful of iOS 17 tricks are also making their way to iPadOS 17.

Starting with the most notable addition, the Health app has finally made its way to Apple’s tablet. In fact, the company is promising that the Health app will make better use of the larger screen real estate provided by an iPad.

Apple is also. bringing some of the Lock Screen customization and widget customization tricks from iOS 16 to iPadOS 17 this year. Just like the iPhone, you can now press on the Lock Screen and customize the wallpaper, widgets, and fonts to your heart’s content.

Apple has also paid special attention to widgets. Widgets are now interactive, with the ability to perform actions without launching the app, such as tapping reminders. Moreover, they can also be used to control smart lighting and other devices. Moreover, live activities can also be added to the lock screen for tasks like tracking multiple timers and delivery notifications.

Another major update happens in how the iPad handles PDFs. To start, you can utilize autofill to fill up PDF fields, works with documents scanned with a camera, and even save or draw a signature using an Apple Pencil without any format optimization shenanigans.

The iPad’s camera can now be used for FaceTime calls when the tablet is connected to an external display. The Freeform collaboration app also gets tricks such as watercolor and fountain pen tools.

