 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 foldable phone deals you should seriously consider today

Aaron Mamiit
By

For those who are thinking about getting a foldable phone, we’ve rounded up three foldable phone deals for you to consider as your next purchase. Motorola is currently selling the Motorola Razr at $200 off, which brings its price down to $500 from $700, and the Motorola Razr Plus at $300 off, which lowers its price to $700 from $1,000. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Fold is available from Best Buy with a $500 discount that slashes its price to $1,299 from $1,799. You can be sure that you won’t regret purchasing any of these devices because they’re all included in our roundup of the best folding phones, but you need to hurry because the offers may expire at any moment.

Motorola Razr — $500, was $700

A person opening the Motorola Razr 40.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr features a 1.5-inch external OLED display and a 6.9-inch Full HD+ internal pOLED display, with decent performance provided by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s got a 64MP main camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera at the back, plus a 32MP selfie camera inside. The folding phone features a metal chassis that’s surrounded by soft but durable leather, and it folds without a gap.

Motorola Razr Plus — $700, was $1,000

Apps on the Motorola Razr Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Compared to the Motorola Razr, the Motorola Razr Plus is a definite upgrade. It retains the 6.9-inch Full HD+ internal pOLED display, but it comes with a 3.6-inch pOLED external display that’s much more useful because it can show all kinds of information, grants access to various settings, and runs any Android app. Performance is also improved with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, but its cameras are downgraded to a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera at the back, and a 32MP selfie camera inside.

Related

Google Pixel Fold — $1,299, was $1,799

The Google Pixel Fold with the screen open.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Fold is the folding phone that you should buy if you want a clean stock Android experience, as that’s one of the major benefits of the Google Pixel line of smartphones. It offers a 5.8-inch OLED cover display, which is already similar in size to other smartphones, but it opens up to an even larger 7.6-inch inner OLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip with 12GB of RAM, and it comes with a a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom at the back, and a 9.5MP selfie camera inside.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best iPhone 15 deals: How to get Apple’s latest iPhone for free
The display on a green iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s current flagship phone, and it’s also one of its most popular phones. It’s come storming out of the gate since its release and has skyrocketed to make our ranks of the best phones. Its popularity can make it difficult to find iPhone 15 deals, but there are some out there. We’ve rounded up the best iPhone 15 deals going on right now, and while most of them entail trading in a device for savings, trade-in value is very high and could land you a free iPhone 15 if you’re trading in the right device. We’ve got all of those details below, so read onward and start saving on a new Apple iPhone 15.
Today's best iPhone 15 deals

: Get up to $830 in savings when you trade in a similar device. Also included is 3 free months of Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and 4 free months of Apple Arcade.
: Save up to $830 with device trade-in and inclusion of Verizon Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.
: Save up to $830 via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line on a qualifying plan and trade in an eligible device.
: Save up to $700 when you trade in an eligible device and commit to an AT&T Unlimited plan of more than $76 per month.

Read more
Best phone deals: Save on the iPhone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and more
Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

There are a lot of phone deals worth shopping right now. Among the best phones you’ll find top names like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola, and you’ll find them among the best phone deals as well. With so many brands and models out there to choose from, we thought we’d round up the best phone deals to shop right now. Reading onward you’ll find some great ways to save on a new phone, as well as a little information on why each phone may be the right one for you.
Motorola edge 2023 256GB (Unlocked) -- $350, was $600

The Motorola Edge 2023 is (almost) a Google Pixel 8 killer. It features a unique leather back, which feels great, a gorgeous curved display, and solid day-to-day performance. But most of all, it offers excellent battery life and all in an Android package you're gonna love. The current deal price is one of the best we've seen, making it more accessible than ever.

Read more
Motorola is having a big sale on its foldable phones — from $500
Apps on the Motorola Razr Plus.

Foldable phones are making a comeback, and if you're interested in buying one as your next device, you should check out Motorola's ongoing sale. You can get the Motorola Razr 2023 for only $500, following a $200 discount on its original price of $700, or the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for just $700, for savings of $300 on its sticker price of $1,000. We're not sure how much time is remaining before these foldable phone deals expire though, so it's highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don't miss out on either of these bargains.
Motorola Razr 2023 -- $500, was $700

Motorola Razr Plus 2023 -- $700, was $1,000

Read more