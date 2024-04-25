3 foldable phone deals you should seriously consider today

For those who are thinking about getting a foldable phone, we’ve rounded up three foldable phone deals for you to consider as your next purchase. Motorola is currently selling the Motorola Razr at $200 off, which brings its price down to $500 from $700, and the Motorola Razr Plus at $300 off, which lowers its price to $700 from $1,000. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Fold is available from Best Buy with a $500 discount that slashes its price to $1,299 from $1,799. You can be sure that you won’t regret purchasing any of these devices because they’re all included in our roundup of the best folding phones, but you need to hurry because the offers may expire at any moment.

Motorola Razr — $500, was $700

The Motorola Razr features a 1.5-inch external OLED display and a 6.9-inch Full HD+ internal pOLED display, with decent performance provided by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s got a 64MP main camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera at the back, plus a 32MP selfie camera inside. The folding phone features a metal chassis that’s surrounded by soft but durable leather, and it folds without a gap.

Motorola Razr Plus — $700, was $1,000

Compared to the Motorola Razr, the Motorola Razr Plus is a definite upgrade. It retains the 6.9-inch Full HD+ internal pOLED display, but it comes with a 3.6-inch pOLED external display that’s much more useful because it can show all kinds of information, grants access to various settings, and runs any Android app. Performance is also improved with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, but its cameras are downgraded to a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera at the back, and a 32MP selfie camera inside.

Google Pixel Fold — $1,299, was $1,799

The Google Pixel Fold is the folding phone that you should buy if you want a clean stock Android experience, as that’s one of the major benefits of the Google Pixel line of smartphones. It offers a 5.8-inch OLED cover display, which is already similar in size to other smartphones, but it opens up to an even larger 7.6-inch inner OLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip with 12GB of RAM, and it comes with a a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom at the back, and a 9.5MP selfie camera inside.

Editors' Recommendations