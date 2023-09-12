The best iPhone 15 cases in 2023: our 7 favorites so far

Waiting on an iPhone upgrade? Now is the time to pounce, as the newest additions to Apple's legendary roster have been confirmed at its September 2023 event. The belles of the ball this year have to be the upgraded iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, which have finally received the design update the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max received last year. Now equipped with the Dynamic Island across the hole-punch selfie camera, the gulf between the iPhone and iPhone Pro has lessened again.
If you're eagerly awaiting your upgrade, or if this is your first iPhone, you'll be wanting to keep it safe. Smartphones tend to be with us throughout our day, and that means they can fall prey to any one of a number of hazards. Bumps, drops, even scratches from sharing your pocket with keys or coins; the list is near endless. The last thing you want is for your new phone to end up scratched, chipped, or even completely broken. Thankfully, a good protective case can stop that from happening. Here are some of the best Apple iPhone 15 cases you can buy right now.
Olixar Flexishield Clear Case
The best clear iPhone 15 case
- Good price
- 100% clear case
- Adds grip
- Only offers basic protection
The value of a case is clear, and the value of this clear case is, well, quite good. Olixar's Flexishield case doesn't bring anything fancy to the table, but what it does do is offer simple protection at a low price.
It's made from flexible TPU, which provides decent protection, but won't match the stronger protection afforded by cases which add polycarbonate frames and backing to TPU. But even with that in mind, TPU cases are good choices for those who don't want a big and bulky case, and are happy with decent protection against everyday threats. It's grippy, completely clear, and comes at a good price.
Ringke Fusion-X case
The best slim iPhone 15 case
- Strong hybrid design
- Slim and lightweight
- QuikCatch lanyard attachments
- Unique style may not be for everyone
It's a strange looking case, but it's also a very effective one. Ringke's Fusion-X case is a mainstay of our case round-ups for a number of very good reasons, and it's because it's lightweight, protective, and also comes with some useful features you don't find in many other cases.
This is a hybrid case, meaning it's made from a blend of soft TPU and hard polycarbonate, giving it a broad range of protective qualities that will protect it from bumps, drops, and scratches. The really unique feature are the three QuikCatch lanyard holes in the sides of the case. You can use these points to attach a wrist or shoulder strap, and further reduce the chances of a catastrophic drop disabling your device — a real must-buy for the clumsy amongst us.
RhinoShield SolidSuit Protective Case
The best protective iPhone 15 case
- Strong protective design
- Big variety of color options
- MagSafe option
- Boring design
It's not the world's most exciting case where looks are concerned, but RhinoShield's SolidSuit is strong, comes in a large variety of colors, and even has some significant eco-credentials to back it up. The SolidSuit is made from ShockSpread ECO, a TPE material that's been crafted from sustainable (i.e. recycled) plastics, so it's eco-conscious as well as protective.
RhinoShield boast that it doesn't feel plasticy, but still offers a strong grip, great durability, and it's even easy-to-clean. Yes, it's not a great looking case, though the different colorways on offer do help that a lot.
Torro Leather Bumper Case
The best leather iPhone 15 case
- High quality leather
- MagSafe compatible
- Advanced protection
- Expensive
It's common to assume a leather case is a wallet case, but that's not always true. This Torro case isn't a full leather option, but it uses top grain U.S. leather to create a luxurious leather backplate on a protective bumper.
The bumper has Torro's GEO-AS-3 technology, a series of geometric air holes which help to absorb shock, and when combined with the inner microfibre coating, help to keep your phone safe and scratch-free. It's fully compatible with MagSafe, and while it's on the expensive side for a case, this isn't a bad price for premium leather and good protection.
Mous Clarity 2.0 Case
Best drop-proof iPhone 15 case
- Gorgeous clear or iridescent colorways
- Strong drop protection
- Slim and lightweight
- Expensive
You likely know Mous from its long-running video campaign showing its cases being dropped from ladders, out of windows, and even off buildings. Mous set out to create protective cases with ludicrously effective drop-proofing, and it largely succeeded in that goal.
While no case is truly proof against damage, Mous's cases are one of the best to get if the idea of dropping your phone breaks you out in a cold sweat. It's fully MagSafe compatible, has two lanyard attachment points, and has some lovely colorway options, including the stunning iridescent option. It's certainly on the more expensive side, though surely any price is worth keeping your shiny new iPhone 15 safe, right?
Changjia Fashion Shell Case
The best fashionable iPhone 15 case
- Looks great
- Useful finger loop
- Hybrid construction
- Style not for everyone
The Apple iPhone 15 can be a potent fashion statement, and if you want to supercharge the bling and impact of your smartphone, this a fashion-focused case is perfect. Changjia's case is glittery and adorned with diamond-like butterflies. It's a gorgeous style, though it very much won't be for everyone. If you love a glitzy case, then this will absolutely be up your street.
The price is very good, and protection is decent, using a hybrid construction of TPU and polycarbonate to make sure your phone has good protection against everyday threats. The finger ring is a very welcome addition too, and you can use to increase your grip, or just use it as a stand.
Blackbrook Leather 2-in-1 Wallet Case
The best leather wallet iPhone 15 case
- High quality leather case
- Detachable wallet section
- RFID protection
- Very expensive
The iPhone 15 may not be at the top of the iPhone pile any more (that's the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max), but that doesn't mean it doesn't deserve some real luxury. Blackbrook's leather wallet cases come in a number of forms, but this is one of the more high-end and useful versions.
The case section is made entirely from premium full-grain leather that ages gracefully and gives a super-soft and smooth feel in the hand. Strong magnets attach it to the wallet section, giving you the option to leave your wallet at home and carry payment cards with your phone. It also morphs into a stand, if needed. A great case with a lot to offer.
