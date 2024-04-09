 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Reserve Samsung’s new Frame TV now and get a free 65-inch TV

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung's 2024 The Frame QLED 4K TV.
Samsung

Preorders for the 2024 model of Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV have started, and there’s already an offer that’s worthy of a place among the best TV deals in the market right now. If you reserve the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV for $2,000, you’ll get the 65-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV, which has a retail price of $530, for free. There’s not much time left on this bargain though — it expires on April 11 — so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

The 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is a special addition to any home. Beyond the 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises sharp details and QLED technology that enables more accurate colors and incredible brightness, its Art Mode transforms the display into your personal exhibit. When activated, the TV will show artwork or your personal photos on its screen. You can access new and classic pieces of art from Samsung’s Art Store, or stream 20 complimentary pieces of art from a free two-month trial with every purchase.

The Slim-Fit Wall Mount of the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV allows its to hang flush against the wall to make it look like an actual art piece, and you can customize its bezels according to your preferred aesthetic. A motion sensor displays your chosen artwork when there’s movement in the room, a brightness sensor adjusts the TV according to its surroundings, and its matte display reduces glare so you can easily see what’s on the screen.

Related

If you’re thinking about getting a new TV, why not make it two? The 2024 model of the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is now available for preorder at $2,000, and if you make your reservation by April 11, you’ll get the 65-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV that’s worth $530 for free. Time is running out on this offer that’s already one of the best Samsung The Frame TV deals that we’ve ever seen, so before you forget and miss out on the bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Don’t miss these affordable 75-inch TV deals — from just $500
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Gone are the days when you had to spend more than $1,000 to get a TV as large as 75 inches. Best Buy is currently offering TV deals that can get you screens of this size for about half that amount. We've gathered our favorite bargains starting at $500, from some of the best TV brands such as Toshiba, Insignia, TCL, and Samsung. You're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of these discounts though, as a lot of families will want to upgrade their home theater setup with massive displays for such affordable prices. You'll have to complete your purchase before stocks run out.
Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K TV -- $500, was $650

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, it will enable a truly cinematic experience within the comforts of your own living room. It's a smart TV that runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but also allows you to use voice commands through Amazon's Alexa with the included Alexa Voice Remote.

Read more
Perfect for kitchen worktop: This 32-inch Smart TV is discounted to $90
The 32-inch Insignia HD Smart TV against a white background.

TV deals usually focus on high-end models but what if you just want something super cheap yet functional? That’s the thinking behind the deal at Best Buy today where you can buy an Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV for just $90 instead of $130. Sure, it’s just a basic HD TV, and not even full HD, but it’s perfect for placing in your kitchen so you can be entertained by something while you cook or clean. It’s a smart TV so you don’t need to add anything to it. Here’s what else you need to know before you consider buying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 32-inch F20 TV
Insignia doesn’t feature on our look at the best TV brands but that’s mostly because it’s a Best Buy only brand. Insignia TVs tend to focus on value rather than cutting-edge technology which is certainly the case with the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV. It won’t rival the best TVs by any means but it’s just fine for basic TV viewing such as in your kitchen or a kid’s room.

Read more
Best Buy just discounted this popular 85-inch 4K TV to $750
The Hisense A7 Series 4K TV on a white background.

Looking for a new TV and want a huge one? Best Buy consistently has some of the best TV deals, and that’s certainly the case today. You can buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV for just $750, meaning you’re saving $150 off the regular price of $900. That’s a great price for a huge TV packed with features. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV
Hisense is one of the best TV brands thanks to offering a wide variety of different high-quality TVs. With the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV, you get a really well-made 4K TV. Besides the obvious benefits of a large 4K screen, the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV has Hisense’s AI UHD Upscaler which ensures that non-4K content also looks great.

Read more