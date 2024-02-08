 Skip to main content
YouTube TV free trial: Stream over 100 channels free for 10 days

Whether you want to watch the big game as it happens or just channel surf until you find something good, live TV is the only answer. Thankfully the best live TV streaming services have stepped in to fulfill your live TV needs while letting you cut the cable cord. One of the best services to go through is YouTube TV. That’s right, the free video hosting site that arguably starting the online streaming boom has a cable replacement service with hundreds of channels. Furthermore, it hosts top events. In fact, if you’re eligible for a free trial, it could be your ticket to watching the Super Bowl for free. Here’s how to test it out.

Is there a YouTube TV free trial?

YouTube TV on Apple TV.
Yes, there is a YouTube TV free trial. It’s actually one of the best free trials out there from any streaming service, let alone a live TV service with over 100 channels. The current deal lets you get ten free days of the service. You’ll have access to the 85 channels from the base plan, plus the option to add other free trials through packages they offer, such as YouTube TV Spanish plans and the HBO Max add-on. A plan normally costs $73 per month, so definitely sign up for a free trial before you drop any cash. Once your ten-day trial is over and you’re in love with the service, your first three months will be discounted to $65 as a new sign-on bonus.

Can you get YouTube TV for free?

YouTube TV on Roku.
Unlike some streaming services, there isn’t a free version of YouTube TV. After your ten-day test period is over, you’ll have to drop some money to keep getting access. It costs $73 per month after your three-month discount period. As much as we’d like to see a free tier version that has ads or less content, YouTube hasn’t rolled out a plan like that yet. Some TV channels do live stream content on YouTube’s regular site. For instance, you can watch boxing and UFC preliminary fights on YouTube before big PPV events. You often don’t even need a normal YouTube account to view these. But as soon as the event proper starts, you’ll need to get a YouTube TV subscription if you want to keep watching.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

Are there any YouTube TV deals?

Dark theme on YouTube TV.
Cord cutters looking for a nice discount on a YouTube TV subscription are in luck. First time YouTube TV subscribers can get their first three months discounted to $65 each. That’s a savings of $8 per month. That’s after getting ten days for free thanks to the trial period. It’s not a ton of money, but enough to save a few bucks. After your three discounted months are over, you can put the $24 you’ve saved toward an upgraded streaming tier, such as YouTube TV 4K, which is discounted from $20 to $10 per month for your first three months.

