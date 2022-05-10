YouTube TV adds new Spanish plans

YouTube TV today announced a pair of new Spanish-language plans. One is an add-on to YouTube TV’s base plan, and the other is all Spanish all the time.

The separate plan — aptly named “the Spanish Plan” — costs $25 a month for the first six months and $35 a month after. You’re able to sign up for this package without requiring the $65-a-month base YouTube TV plan. It features nearly 30 Spanish-only channels.

The full list for the Spanish Plan includes:

beIN ñ

beIN Xtra en Español

Antena 3

NTN 24

Nuestra Tele

TyC Sports

Discovery en Espanol

Discovery Familia

Baby TV Espanol

ESPN Deportes

Nat Geo Mundo

Estrella TV

Fox Deportes

Cine Latino

Pasiones

WAPA América

Cine Mexicano

Sony Cine

Tastemade

CNN Espanol

Bandamax

De Pelicula

De Pelicula Classico

FOROtv

Telehit

Telehit Urbano

Tlnovelas

If you just want to build on your existing YouTube TV package, the new Spanish Plus add-on is available for $15 a month. (It’ll cost you just $10 a month for the first six months.) Spanish Plus will add more than 25 Spanish-language channels. They include:

Antena 3

Baby TV Español

Bandamax

beIN Sports Español

beIN XTRA en Español

Cine Latino

Cine Mexicano

CNNe

De Película

De Película Clásico

Discovery en Español

Discovery Familia

ESPN Deportes

Estrella TV

FOROtv

Fox Deportes

Nat Geo Mundo

NTN 24

Nuestra Tele

Pasiones

SonyCine

Tastemade Español

Telehit

Telehit Música

tlvnovelas

TyC Sports

Universo

WAPA

Spanish Plus can be added in the account section of the settings, available here. It lives alongside other add-ons such as Sports Plus, Entertainment Plus, 4K Plus — which you’ll need if you want to watch anything in 4K — and other premium options.

YouTube TV is believed to be the second-largest livestreaming service in the United States, with more than 3 million subscribers when it last gave an update in October 2020. (Hulu With Live TV likely still leads the way at 4.3 million subscribers.)

