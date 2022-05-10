YouTube TV adds new Spanish plans

YouTube TV today announced a pair of new Spanish-language plans. One is an add-on to YouTube TV’s base plan, and the other is all Spanish all the time.
The separate plan — aptly named “the Spanish Plan” — costs $25 a month for the first six months and $35 a month after. You’re able to sign up for this package without requiring the $65-a-month base YouTube TV plan. It features nearly 30 Spanish-only channels.
The full list for the Spanish Plan includes:
- beIN ñ
- beIN Xtra en Español
- Antena 3
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- TyC Sports
- Discovery en Espanol
- Discovery Familia
- Baby TV Espanol
- ESPN Deportes
- Nat Geo Mundo
- Estrella TV
- Fox Deportes
- Cine Latino
- Pasiones
- WAPA América
- Cine Mexicano
- Sony Cine
- Tastemade
- CNN Espanol
- Bandamax
- De Pelicula
- De Pelicula Classico
- FOROtv
- Telehit
- Telehit Urbano
- Tlnovelas
If you just want to build on your existing YouTube TV package, the new Spanish Plus add-on is available for $15 a month. (It’ll cost you just $10 a month for the first six months.) Spanish Plus will add more than 25 Spanish-language channels. They include:
- Antena 3
- Baby TV Español
- Bandamax
- beIN Sports Español
- beIN XTRA en Español
- Cine Latino
- Cine Mexicano
- CNNe
- De Película
- De Película Clásico
- Discovery en Español
- Discovery Familia
- ESPN Deportes
- Estrella TV
- FOROtv
- Fox Deportes
- Nat Geo Mundo
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- Pasiones
- SonyCine
- Tastemade Español
- Telehit
- Telehit Música
- tlvnovelas
- TyC Sports
- Universo
- WAPA
Spanish Plus can be added in the account section of the settings, available here. It lives alongside other add-ons such as Sports Plus, Entertainment Plus, 4K Plus — which you’ll need if you want to watch anything in 4K — and other premium options.
YouTube TV is believed to be the second-largest livestreaming service in the United States, with more than 3 million subscribers when it last gave an update in October 2020. (Hulu With Live TV likely still leads the way at 4.3 million subscribers.)
