YouTube TV adds new Spanish plans

Phil Nickinson
By

YouTube TV today announced a pair of new Spanish-language plans. One is an add-on to YouTube TV’s base plan, and the other is all Spanish all the time.

The separate plan — aptly named “the Spanish Plan” — costs $25 a month for the first six months and $35 a month after. You’re able to sign up for this package without requiring the $65-a-month base YouTube TV plan. It features nearly 30 Spanish-only channels.

YouTube TV on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The full list for the Spanish Plan includes:

  • beIN ñ
  • beIN Xtra en Español
  • Antena 3
  • NTN 24
  • Nuestra Tele
  • TyC Sports
  • Discovery en Espanol
  • Discovery Familia
  • Baby TV Espanol
  • ESPN Deportes
  • Nat Geo Mundo
  • Estrella TV
  • Fox Deportes
  • Cine Latino
  • Pasiones
  • WAPA América
  • Cine Mexicano
  • Sony Cine
  • Tastemade
  • CNN Espanol
  • Bandamax
  • De Pelicula
  • De Pelicula Classico
  • FOROtv
  • Telehit
  • Telehit Urbano
  • Tlnovelas

If you just want to build on your existing YouTube TV package, the new Spanish Plus add-on is available for $15 a month. (It’ll cost you just $10 a month for the first six months.) Spanish Plus will add more than 25 Spanish-language channels. They include:

  • Antena 3
  • Baby TV Español
  • Bandamax
  • beIN Sports Español
  • beIN XTRA en Español
  • Cine Latino
  • Cine Mexicano
  • CNNe
  • De Película
  • De Película Clásico
  • Discovery en Español
  • Discovery Familia
  • ESPN Deportes
  • Estrella TV
  • FOROtv
  • Fox Deportes
  • Nat Geo Mundo
  • NTN 24
  • Nuestra Tele
  • Pasiones
  • SonyCine
  • Tastemade Español
  • Telehit
  • Telehit Música
  • tlvnovelas
  • TyC Sports
  • Universo
  • WAPA

Spanish Plus can be added in the account section of the settings, available here. It lives alongside other add-ons such as Sports Plus, Entertainment Plus, 4K Plus — which you’ll need if you want to watch anything in 4K — and other premium options.

YouTube TV is believed to be the second-largest livestreaming service in the United States, with more than 3 million subscribers when it last gave an update in October 2020. (Hulu With Live TV likely still leads the way at 4.3 million subscribers.)

