There are a million ways to get information on the weather these days. Windows, for one. Computers for another. But for a lot of folks, it’s still all about The Weather Channel — the ubiquitous channel that, appropriately enough, is all about The Weather.

And that’s true more than ever when storms strike, be it something like Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico, or a blizzard in the Northeast, or lightning-sparked fires out west.

But for those who no longer have cable television, watching The Weather Channel can be surprisingly difficult. We’ll take the work out of it, though, and show you how to stream The Weather Channel online.

How to stream The Weather Channel

If you’re no longer a cable subscriber and are looking to stream The Weather Channel through one of the traditional streaming services in the U.S. (these also are known as MVPDs, for multichannel video programming distributors), you’ll find you have surprisingly few options.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that The Weather Channel is available on the most popular streaming service, YouTube TV. That means more than 5 million accounts already can stream The Weather Channel as part of the single YouTube TV streaming plan (which as of this writing costs $65 a month).

The next biggest streaming service on which you’re also able to stream The Weather Channel is FuboTV, which sports just shy of 1 million subscribers at last count. The Weather Channel is included there on its base “Pro” plan, which runs $70 a month for 139 channels. Also available is The Weather Channel en Español.

Worth noting is that YouTube TV and Fubo TV also are the only streaming services that offer any sort of 4K option, though it’s mostly limited to live sports (or in the case of YouTube TV, also to a good bit of on-demand content).

And finally, you can stream The Weather Channel on DirecTV Stream. But you won’t find it on the least expensive plan. Instead, you’ll have to start with at least the “Choice” plan, which gets you 105 channels for $70 a month.

The Weather Channel TV app

If for whatever reason streaming The Weather Channel just isn’t your thing, there’s another option. “The Weather Channel TV App” is … a dedicated app to watch The Weather Channel on your TV. It’s not quite the same as the live, linear channel, but it’s better than nothing. With it, you’ll get weather alerts and updates, local forecasts, radar, maps, and on-demand shows.

And it’s available most everywhere such apps are found, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which takes care of the two biggest streaming platforms. You also can find it on Android TV, Apple TV, on Samsung smart TVs, and on Xfinity Flex.

The Weather Channel TV App costs $3 a month or $30 a year. And as an added bonus, if you already get The Weather Channel by some other means — be it cable TV or one of the streaming services we listed above — you can sign in to The Weather Channel TV App and get all of this, too.

