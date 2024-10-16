 Skip to main content
Philo is now available on LG smart TVs

Philo is one of the least expensive live-streaming services out there. LG makes some of the most popular smart TVs. And now you get the former directly on the latter, without any additional hardware. In other words, there’s now a Philo app available on LG smart TVs.

Philo sports 75 linear channels — and this year added AMC+ — for just $28 a month. So while you get around half as many channels as its competitors, you’re also paying a fraction of the monthly fee. Old-timers will recognize that it’s definitely more expensive than it used to be, having started at $16 a month, but it’s also far less than what you’ll pay for the likes of YouTube TV or Hulu With Live TV, and it’s even less expensive than the most basic Sling package.

Philo also has more than 90 free advertising-supported channels (those are the “FAST” channels that have grown in popularity of late), and it has has add-on packages from MGM+, STARZ, and more. All in all, you’re looking at more than 75,000 on-demand titles, Philo says.

In addition to LG smart TVs, Philo is available on every major streaming platform, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV. You can stream on up to three devices at once and have up to 10 profiles for different users.

Philo remains the smallest of the live-streaming options in the U.S. It doesn’t regularly release subscription numbers, but its CEO did say in January 2024 that it had eclipsed 1 million subs. By comparison, YouTube TV has more than 8 million subscribers at last count, and Hulu With Live TV was at 4.4 million.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
