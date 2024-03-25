The 9 best internet and TV bundles in March 2024

If you’re interested in saving money on TV or internet services, including streaming, one of the best ways is to purchase a bundle deal from the various brands. Internet and TV bundles give you everything you need at one reasonable price rather than having to cobble together multiple services to build the package you need. What’s most enticing is they generally throw in a great discount, promotion, or offer to go with your acquisition of the bundle, thereby sweetening the deal. For example, in select markets, Spectrum offers an Internet and TV Select bundle for $65 per month, including cable internet and TV to set you up in one go. You also pay one monthly service subscription versus multiple. Other providers like AT&T, Verizon, Cox, and Xfinity also offer bundles. To help you avoid looking all over the internet for them, we’ve gathered the best of the best internet and TV bundles right here.

The best internet and TV bundles in 2024

Sign up with if you want to pair your internet with DirecTV satellite TV.

if you want to pair your internet with DirecTV satellite TV. Sign up with if you want an affordable bundle.

if you want an affordable bundle. Sign up with if you want more control over your internet provider.

if you want more control over your internet provider. Sign up with if you want an internet and TV bundle with YouTube TV access.

if you want an internet and TV bundle with YouTube TV access. Sign up with if you want service through one of the best residential providers in the industry.

if you want service through one of the best residential providers in the industry. Sign up with if you want to save on modern internet and TV packages.

if you want to save on modern internet and TV packages. Sign up with if you want access to a comprehensive digital streaming service.

if you want access to a comprehensive digital streaming service. Sign up with for one of the fastest internet providers in the market.

for one of the fastest internet providers in the market. Sign up with if you want to build your own bundles.

Some of these bundles and services may not be available in your area. It depends on what providers are established locally. Prices are subject to change anytime.



Also, they’re listed in alphabetical order, not from best to worst.

Includes: Internet, TV, Phone, Cellular

Price: From $120 per month

Speeds: 300Mbps to 4.7Gbps

Contract: No

AT&T owns DirecTV, so you get both. You can even add AT&T’s phone or wireless plans to save more on your services. But if you only want internet and TV, plans start at $120 per month for 300Mbps speeds, with DirecTV available via satellite or the internet. You can upgrade to faster speeds if the base plan isn’t suitable for your family. Moreover, AT&T and DirecTV regularly feature excellent offers like bigger discounts, exclusive rewards cards, and more.

Cox

Includes: Internet, TV, Phone, Cellular, Home Security

Price: From $55 per month

Speeds: 100Mbps to 2Gbps

Contract: Depends on the plan

Where available, Cox Communications’ bundles are all-encompassing if you want them to be. You can bundle internet, TV, home phone, cellular, and even home security options. Internet and TV packages start at $55 per month for 100Mbps with the option to upgrade to speeds up to 2Gbps. On that base tier, you also get access to over 140 cable TV channels. Several of the lower tiers come with no long-term contract commitments. However, some of the more expensive plans have a one-year commitment. Equipment is included for the TV and internet, and you’ll get a starter DVR system for 12 months.

Dish TV

Includes: Satellite TV

Price: From $85 per month

Speeds: N/A

Contract: No

Dish TV is a satellite TV provider that allows you to unlock access to over 190 channels starting at $85 per month. But here’s the kicker: Dish partners with various providers across the U.S., like AT&T, CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber, Frontier, and Kinetic by Windstream. You can purchase bundles that include Dish TV’s satellite service and internet through the aforementioned providers at a reasonable price. Because it varies based on the provider and location where you live, we can’t give specifics. However, internet speeds range from 7Mbps to 8Gbps, and you can sign up for Fiber or DSL.

Frontier

Includes: Internet, TV, Phone

Price: From $40 per month

Speeds: 500Mbps to 5Gbps

Contract: No

Through Frontier, you can subscribe to internet, cable TV, and home phone services. In select markets, you can get fiber internet with speeds of 500Mbps for $40 per month, router included. But most of its bundles include YouTube TV access, like its Frontier Fiber and YouTube TV plan for $113 per month. There are no data caps, and you get unlimited cloud DVR through YouTube and access to over 100 live TV channels. You can always upgrade to the higher speeds, too, if needed.

Google Fiber

Includes: Internet, TV

Price: From $70 per month

Speeds: 1Gbps to 8Gbps

Contract: No

Google Fiber is an excellent option if you want to go modern because it includes internet and TV, except YouTube TV’s base plan, not cable TV. The downside is that it’s only available in about 33 cities in the U.S., so availability is much more limited than some other services. There are no data caps to contend with, and no long-term contracts are necessary to subscribe. You don’t need additional equipment if you have a Chromecast-enabled device.

Optimum

Includes: Internet, TV, Cellular

Price: From $35 per month

Speeds: 300Mbps to 1Gbps

Contract: No

Optimum’s separate bundles are priced competitively but can be grouped, like internet and TV, with some additional savings — basic internet for $40 per month and basic TV for $35 per month. Both can be upgraded depending on what you need, and the company offers some bonuses, like the option to choose from select $200 value gifts with a new sign-up.

Spectrum

Includes: Internet, TV, Phone, Cellular

Price: From $65 per month

Speeds: From 30Mbps

Contract: No

Offered via cable, Spectrum’s bundles include internet and TV starting at $65 per month. You’ll get over 150 channels plus speeds from 30Mbps, and the prices shown include modem and set-top box rentals. You can also upgrade your TV options to access more channels or boost your internet speeds if you need or want more. If it’s available where you live, Spectrum’s newest SpectrumOne Stream service is an incredible deal, which includes internet, cellular, and spectrum TV for a low bundle price.

Verizon Fios

Includes: Internet, TV, Phone

Price: From $100 per month

Speeds: From 300Mbps

Contract: No

Verizon Fios is the premiere fiber-optic service to compare to, especially for high-speed and reliable home internet. Unfortunately, it’s not available everywhere. You can find several bundles from about $100 per month to $200, including TV and fiber-based internet. Plus, you can pick between YouTube TV’s streaming-based live TV plan or standard cable delivered through fiber optics and a set-top box. Verizon usually has juicy promotions, like a $500 gift card for new customers.

Xfinity

Includes: Internet, TV, Phone, Cellular, Home Security

Price: From $70 per month

Speeds: 200Mbps to 1.2Gbps

Contract: No

Xfinity does things a little differently than some of the other providers. In an effort to reward customers, you get $10 off for each service you add, so when bundling TV and internet, you save $20 per month. Starting at about $70 per month, you can build your bundles, including TV and internet, with speeds at 200Mbps and TV packages with hundreds of channels. You can also add services like a home phone, home security, or higher-tiered internet and TV plans to save even more.

How we chose these internet and TV bundles

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to test every service on this list or any others that might be added. That’s because not all of them are available in every region. However, we regularly assess the bundles included to ensure they’re offering both a fair price for the service and reasonable features. Some of the factors we take into account are:

Availability: How easy or difficult is it to sign up for service through the provider, and more importantly, is the service available in a large enough area?

How easy or difficult is it to sign up for service through the provider, and more importantly, is the service available in a large enough area? Technology: What technology is the provider using to deliver service, such as cable versus DSL?

What technology is the provider using to deliver service, such as cable versus DSL? Speeds: While internet access is included with these bundles, the connection speeds make all the difference. If you’re paying way too much for slow speeds, that’s no good.

While internet access is included with these bundles, the connection speeds make all the difference. If you’re paying way too much for slow speeds, that’s no good. Plans and Pricing: Is the pricing reasonable, and do they have enough plan options to help customers find what they want?

Is the pricing reasonable, and do they have enough plan options to help customers find what they want? Extras and Limitations: We also considered data caps, additional fees, contract terms — if they exist — along with prior price changes and customer reviews.

If it’s on our list, it’s one of the best, but remember that some providers are better than others based on price, customer service, availability, and more.

Are internet and TV bundles worth it?

Yes and no. While convenient, bundles don’t always offer a one-size-fits-all approach. It depends on what you need or will use, the costs, and availability. Combining TV and internet into one package makes managing it much easier, especially since you only have to pay one monthly fee. That can even save you money, especially if you capitalize on a deal or promotion. But it also means you’re locked into those services and getting everything in the bundle. If you or your family are never going to watch cable TV, it seems silly to pay extra for it unless the price is lower than what you’d pay for internet alone, and only if you’re getting the same speeds.

The great news is that most cable and internet providers offer desirable packages, like Frontier Fiber’s bundle, which includes YouTube TV access. Alternatively, Xfinity allows you to choose from various options while taking advantage of a $10 discount for each service you bundle with your subscription. The latter option will enable you to pick and choose, for example, selecting only what you and your family would use instead of something frivolous.

To wrap it up, yes, internet and TV bundles are worth it for their convenience, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re right for you and your family. Take a moment to consider what you’re getting from the bundle and what you need, and go from there. Maybe you would be better off getting an internet package with higher speeds if someone in your family is a gamer, you regularly download content or need reliable streaming and bandwidth support for work meetings or client calls. A bundle with limited speeds and data caps would be the wrong choice in those cases. Internet speed matters for online gaming and similar activities.

Choosing the best internet and TV bundle: What to know

Not all bundles are the same, which means not all of them will benefit you and your family. Here are some additional points to consider when selecting a bundle:

What are your family’s speed and connection requirements? In short, what internet speeds does your family need based on how they’ll use the connection? Will there be multiple people streaming movies or shows simultaneously? Is someone in the family a big online gamer? Do you need large data caps or unlimited data access for work or other activities?

What are the technology options? Cable internet is more reliable and faster than DSL or similar solutions. But fiber is much faster than cable. Of course, fiber is also less common in certain areas, with select providers offering access or none at all. Before locking in a choice, do some research to understand what’s available in your area and then compare and contrast. In addition, cable TV services are much different than streaming variations like YouTube TV. Usually, there’s additional equipment to consider, which must be installed and come with an added cost, but cable TV is always available even when there’s an internet outage.

Always read the fine print before signing up for a subscription or contract. There may be hidden or extra fees or additional considerations, like the need to retain your service for a specified period to secure the deal price or subscription model. Renting a router might cost extra and be required through certain providers. Cable boxes and additional equipment may be needed, with a limited amount available per household. Moreover, specific broadcasts, features, or options may be an extra charge.

Bundles may not be the best option for you. Don’t be afraid to avoid bundles altogether if there are better piecemeal options. It may be better to mix and match across services. Suppose you want the speed and reliability of fiber but the affordability of cable. In that case, you might have to choose the service that offers one over the other — like subscribing to Verizon Fios and Xfinity’s cable TV service separately.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations