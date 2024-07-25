 Skip to main content
This dorm room-sized QLED TV just dropped from $500 to $198

The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV on a white background.
TCL

Preparing for the new school year may include buying a TV for the dorm room of your son or daughter who’s going to college. Parents who are looking for TV deals for exactly this purpose should take a look at Walmart’s offer for the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. From its original price of $500, it’s down to an extremely cheap $198 following a $302 discount from the retailer. We don’t expect bargains like this to last for long, so you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right away if you want to take advantage of it.

Why you should buy the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you’re limited to a smaller-sized screen, the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is one of the best options out there, especially if you can get it with this huge discount. As a QLED TV that uses a layer of quantum dots for more accurate colors and incredible brightness, the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV further elevates your viewing quality with its 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to enable a cinematic experience. It’s perfect for watching streaming shows as it can access all of the popular services though the Google TV platform, and for playing video games with its Auto Game Mode that reduces input lag and latency.

OLED TVs are another popular form of TVs, but our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison lists several reasons why you should buy the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV over an OLED TV. In addition to the much higher brightness, QLED TVs have longer life spans, they don’t cause screen burn-ins, and they’re cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

You probably didn’t think that QLED TV deals can go below $200, but Walmart is proving all of us wrong with its offer for the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. A $302 discount slashes its price from $500 all the way down to $198, but likely for only a short time. If you’re planning to place the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV in an area with limited space, such as your child’s dorm room, you should hurry in completing your transaction for it if you want to pocket the savings. It will be a shame if you miss out on the lowered price!

50-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K TVs for under $200
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

50-inch TVs seem to be one of the most common sizes out there, which makes sense given that they're a size that can fit most living rooms without a problem. A lot of the best TV brands offer 50-inch versions of their TVs, and even though Prime Day is technically over, there are still some solid Prime Day deals on 50-inch TVs that are worth picking up. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite deals below, although if you can't find what you're looking for, be sure to check out our general roundup of remaining Prime Day TV deals, as well as the more specific sizes including 65-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day deals.
Best 50-inch TV Prime Day deal
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $210, was $300

For an affordable option that's even cheaper for Prime Day, check out the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Despite its low price, you'll still get 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and colors, High Dynamic Range for sharper contrast, and  DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with compatible soundbars, and VESA pattern 200 x 200 for easy and safe wall mounting. The 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on Amazon's Fire TV, so you'll be able to watch all of the popular streaming shows, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote to let you use voice commands to search for content, control playback, and more with Amazon's Alexa.

Best Prime Day TV deals still available: Sony, Samsung, TCL
Best Prime Day Deals

A few great Prime Day deals are sticking around after the event, but they are dwindling out. That means the next few days are your last chance for a sweet TV deal -- at least until Black Friday in November. Sure, you can dive into the minutiae of robot vacuum Prime Day deals or Fitbit Prime Day deals (if you want those items, we highly encourage it) but the big focus is going to be on TVs. Here, we tackle TVs from the three most general categories: your classic 4K TV, your colorful QLED, and your perfect black OLED TV. But there are a ton of TV deals going on, so if you know you want something in particular, you should also be sure to check out our lists of Prime Day QLED TV deals or Prime Day OLED TV deals, as they get into more specifics. We also have specialty selections for every size of TV (50-, 55-, 65-, 70-, 75-, and 86- inch TVs all have plenty of offer) you could want. And then, don't forget to pick up a Prime Day soundbar deal to get the best sound from your new system.
Today's best 4K TV deals

This year's Prime Day 4K TV deals officially ran from July 16 to July 17, but a few are sticking around. If you see the TV you want, there's no harm it taking advantage of the TV deals below.

Best 75-inch TV Prime Day deals: Gorgeous QLEDs under $600
The Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV set up on a media cabinet in a living room.

A large 75-inch TV can be a pretty big game changer for your home theater system, but the only real downside is that they tend to be quite expensive. Of course, Prime Day is usually the best time to snag yourself a TV deal, and even though it's technically over, there are still a few lingering deals that are worth grabbing if you're interested. That includes some great Prime Day deals on some of the best TV brands on the market, from Samsung to TCL, so be sure to check out our favorite picks below. That said, if you aren't quite sold by any of these, then you may want to check our general roundup of the remaining Prime Day TV deals instead.
Best 75-inch TV Prime Day deal
Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV -- $1,700, was $3,300

If you're planning to buy from 75-inch TV Prime Day deals, we can't recommend the 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV enough. It's on top of our list of the best QLED TVs for various reasons, including fantastic HDR and color performance, excellent black levels, and terrific reflection handling, with many of these features further enriched by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K. The 4K TV also supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for amazing surround sound, which completes the cinematic experience in your own living room. The 75-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV also provides access to streaming shows through the Tizen operating system, and it can run video games without the need for a gaming console through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

