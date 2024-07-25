This dorm room-sized QLED TV just dropped from $500 to $198

Preparing for the new school year may include buying a TV for the dorm room of your son or daughter who’s going to college. Parents who are looking for TV deals for exactly this purpose should take a look at Walmart’s offer for the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. From its original price of $500, it’s down to an extremely cheap $198 following a $302 discount from the retailer. We don’t expect bargains like this to last for long, so you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right away if you want to take advantage of it.

Why you should buy the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says that you’re limited to a smaller-sized screen, the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is one of the best options out there, especially if you can get it with this huge discount. As a QLED TV that uses a layer of quantum dots for more accurate colors and incredible brightness, the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV further elevates your viewing quality with its 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to enable a cinematic experience. It’s perfect for watching streaming shows as it can access all of the popular services though the Google TV platform, and for playing video games with its Auto Game Mode that reduces input lag and latency.

OLED TVs are another popular form of TVs, but our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison lists several reasons why you should buy the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV over an OLED TV. In addition to the much higher brightness, QLED TVs have longer life spans, they don’t cause screen burn-ins, and they’re cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

You probably didn’t think that QLED TV deals can go below $200, but Walmart is proving all of us wrong with its offer for the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. A $302 discount slashes its price from $500 all the way down to $198, but likely for only a short time. If you’re planning to place the 43-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV in an area with limited space, such as your child’s dorm room, you should hurry in completing your transaction for it if you want to pocket the savings. It will be a shame if you miss out on the lowered price!