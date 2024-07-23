 Skip to main content
This is the best TV deal in Best Buy’s Summer Sale

By
Samsung QN90C review
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Best Buy’s is an excellent source for TV deals, and if you don’t have time to go through all of the offers, here’s our favorite — the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV for only $900, for savings of $600 on its original price of $1,500. The event will last for a few more days, but it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase right now because there are only limited quantities of the QLED TV that are up for sale. Don’t miss this chance to get one for less than $1,000!

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

You won’t regret buying the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV as it’s our top choice in our roundup of the best QLED TVs. As a QLED TV that promises lifelike colors and incredible brightness, the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV kicks it up a notch further with amazing HDR performance and the powerful Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling that transforms everything that you watch on its 55-inch display into 4K Ultra HD content. The QLED TV also runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform for access to all of the popular streaming services, and it supports the Samsung Gaming Hub so that you can play video games without the need for a console.

Our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison highlights several reasons why you’ll want to go for the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV over an OLED TV. QLED TVs offer more intense brightness and longer life spans, and they guarantee that you won’t experience screen burn-ins. They’re also cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis, and even more affordable with Best Buy’s discount for the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV.

If you want to invest in QLED TV deals, you’re going to want to check out our top pick for TVs in The Great Summer Sale of Best Buy. The 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV, with an original price of $1,500, will be yours for just $900 after a $600 discount. With the limited quantities that are up for sale, the offer may expire long before the event ends, so hurry in completing your transaction if you don’t want to miss this opportunity to have the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for less than $1,000.

