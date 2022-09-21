Norton Antivirus Free Trial: Get a week of protection

Nowadays we have a lot invested in our digital worlds, and a lot to protect when we sit down to work at our digital devices. We’re more susceptible to hacking, identity theft, and data collection than ever before, and with these intrusions can come a lot of headaches. Keeping tabs on the best antivirus software is always a good idea, and a Norton Antivirus free trial is a good way to explore one of the best options available. Not only does North provide some of the best identity theft protection but it’s also one of the best antivirus apps for the iPhone. This makes a Norton Antivirus free trial the perfect way to start exploring a more secure digital existence.

Is there a Norton Antivirus free trial?

There is a Norton Antivirus free trial, and it’s a pretty impressive offering. With a Norton Antivirus free trial, you’ll get full access to one of four plans that Norton offers. There is a Plus Plan, a Standard Plan, a Deluxe Plan, and the fully loaded Select Plan. Each plan increases the antivirus features offered and the number of devices covered, and each plan increases in price. A Norton Antivirus free trial is good for 30 days, and you’ll need to create an account and provide a credit card for Norton to keep on file.

The Norton Antivirus free trial is essentially a 30-day experience of what it would be like to have a fully paid annual subscription. You’ll get to experience Norton’s full offerings for the plan you select, giving you multiple layers of protection for your devices, online privacy, and more. Some features available across all plans include cloud backup, online threat protection, Norton’s Virus Protection Promise, 24/7 customer support, and a secure password manager. You’ll also be able to compare Norton and McAfee if you’re already familiar with McAfee’s offerings, or if you want to try a McAfee free trial when you finish your Norton Antivirus free trial.

Can you get Norton Antivirus for free?

The 30 days of free, full use of Norton Antivirus as part of the Norton Antivirus free trial is about as close as you can get to getting North Antivirus software for free. Sometimes you can find Norton Antivirus software bundled with other software purchases, and with installs of certain operating software, but what you’re essentially getting in these situations is a free install, and then access to the Norton Antivirus free trial. Most situations that see you getting Norton Antivirus for free are simply presenting you with a free trial, and inevitably you will need to pay for Norton Antivirus software once your 30-day free trial is up.

Are there any Norton Antivirus deals?

Norton does offer some amazing discounts on its antivirus software. Norton has four different tiers to choose from, and offers significant discounts on all of them when you agree to an annual subscription. The Plus Plan is typically $60 per year and is currently just $20 for your first year. The Standard Plan is regularly $85 per year and is just $40 for your first year right now. The most popular plan is the Deluxe Plan, and while it regularly costs $105 per year, you currently can get your first year for just $50. And the Select Plan, which is most appropriate for businesses and groups of people, is regularly $180 per year and is just $100 for your first year right now. Another great security option to look into is one of the best VPN services, any of which offer lengthy free trials and heavily discounted subscriptions.

Editors' Recommendations