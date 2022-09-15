 Skip to main content
CyberGhost Free Trial: Protect your browsing for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Life is becoming more and more digital, and we’re all more and more susceptible to hacking, identity theft, data collection, and targeted advertising. A virtual private network, or a VPN, can make consuming the digital world a much more private endeavor, and some of the best VPN services offer a free trial. A good example of this is a CyberGhost free trial, which full access to CyberGhosts’ premium level features completely free. CyberGhost is among of the best VPN for streaming, as well as the best VPN for iPhone or iPad, making a CyberGhost free trial worth taking advantage of.

Is there a CyberGhost free trial?

Cyberghost logo.
Cyberghost

There is a CyberGhost free trial, and it’s one of the best VPN free trials you’ll come across. A CyberGhost free trial gets you full access to all of CyberGhost’s premium-level features with zero financial commitment, and it doesn’t even require you to provide credit card details to capitalize on it. The free trial allows you to enjoy the ultimate online experience on desktop or mobile. This includes access to CyberGhost’s one-click connect for instant, effortless VPN protection, access to CyberGhost’s blazing fast servers and IPs from 91 countries to choose from, as well as anonymous IPs that let you stream geo-restricted content and smart rules that allow you to create your own privacy triggers.

Another great way to maximize your CyberGhost free trial is by using it to compare CyberGhost’s features to other VPN services, or even comparing a VPN and VPS. Going into a CyberGhost free trial having already done some comparisons between CyberGhost and NordVPN and CyberGhost and ExpressVPN is a good way to be certain you’re making the most of your CyberGhost free trial.

Can you get CyberGhost for free?

You can’t get CyberGhost for free in perpetuity, but in addition to the CyberGhost free trial, CyberGhost also offers several money-back guarantees. This ensures that if you decide to commit to a monthly, 2-year, or 3-year plan, you still have a certain amount of time to back out if you aren’t ultimately happy with CyberGhost’s service. A monthly CyberGhost plan is $12.99 and comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee. A 1-year plan is $4.29 per month, billed at about $52 every year. A 2-year plan is $3.25 per month, billed at $78 every two years. And a 3-year plan is just $2.29 per month billed at about $89 every three years. The 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year CyberGhost plans all come with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Are there any CyberGhost deals?

CyberGhost does typically have a good deal or two to pounce on. Right now their best value plan is the 3-year plan, which is seeing an 82% discount. This makes the price of a 3-year plan just $2.29 per month, and it’s billed at $89 every three years. Additionally, three free months are included, allowing you to enjoy 39 months of CyberGhost VPN service for just $2.29 per month, as opposed to the regularly offered 36 months. This 3-year subscription plan also includes a 45-day money-back guarantee, so you can purchase knowing you’ll get your money back in full if you aren’t happy with your service for any reason.

