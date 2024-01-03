 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $800 off today

Michaela Leung
By
The Dell Latitude 3540 business laptop.
Dell

There’s never been a better time to revamp your work-from-home equipment. Whether you want to work from the couch some days or while you’re on-the-go, a sturdy laptop is a must. Right now, you can take advantage of this Dell deal and save $815 on the Latitude 3540 Laptop with fast performing features like, up to 64GB DDR4 upgradeable memory and up to 13th Gen Intel Core U-series processors. It’s now down to just $1,109.

Why You Should Buy the Latitude 3540

This laptop is perfect for when you’re out and about thanks to the smaller, re-designed outside boasting a new color and texture. It also has a new and improved, durable keyboard designed for enhanced comfort and an upgraded clickpad.

Life keeps moving, so don’t let cords hold you back. Take your work to your favorite coffee shop or while traveling without having to worry about plugging in. The next-gen batteries with ExpressCharge analyze usage and extend run time. When you do need to charge your laptop, this feature helps it charge faster and Advanced Charge prevents overcharging which extends battery life.

Related

Speaking of being on the move, Wi-Fi 6E keeps you connected no matter where you are. The experience is even better with ExpressConnect to quickly join the best available network while you’re out with, conferencing apps, speedy data and video downloads as top priority.

Show up to your next video meeting or conference in crystal clarity. This laptop allows you to choose from multiple camera options like the FHD+IR camera specifically developed to reflect your reality with picture-perfect accuracy (because who needs in-person meetings). Keep things professional no matter where you are with Intelligent Audio which gets rid of background noise and echoes on both ends of the call, while Voice Quality Monitoring lets you know when you’re dealing with poor quality.

Privacy is also a priority. The Latitude 3540 has enhanced security features like the optional fingerprint reader and Chassis Intrusion Detection for superior protection. No matter where you are, securely and seamlessly sign-in using the optional Windows Hello supported FHD-IR camera. Your level of privacy is at the tip of your fingertips, leaving you in control with mechanical camera shutter and mic mute button.

You don’t want to miss out on this Dell deal. Upgrade your work-from-home experience and save major for a limited time. The Dell Latitude 3540 work laptop is down to $1,109 from its usual price of $1,924.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michaela Leung
Michaela Leung
Michaela is an experienced digital journalist based in Columbia, SC. She's also a health and wellness enthusiast who enjoys…
Ends today: Get 65% off NordVPN and 3 months free
The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Even though VPNs started out as a way to add a bit of anonymity and security when browsing the internet, they've blossomed into a full suite of features and added benefits, which is always a good thing for the consumer. One of the most well-known companies and best VPNs is probably NordVPN, and it offers a ton of features for some pretty great prices. For example, depending on the package, you can also get encrypted cloud storage or a password manager with its own additional functions. While these higher-end packages tend to be expensive, there are up to 65% discounts on various subscriptions as part of the end-of-year sales, plus three free months thrown in for free regardless of the package.

Why you should subscribe to NordVPN
If you're interested in the cheapest offer available, then the best bet is to go for the 2-year Standard package that's going for $102 instead of $224, which is 54% off the usual price. It includes the NordVPN itself, with all the additional features, such as double VPN, split tunneling, smart DNS, and a whole host of other things. There is also malware protection, which scans files and websites for malware and then blocks them, a feature that's perfect if you're buying this for a friend or family that isn't tech-savvy. There is also an ad and track blocker, and while they might not be as good as specific plugins for each of those jobs, it's still a nice addition to have, especially if, again, you're getting this for somebody who isn't tech-savvy.

Read more
Best Razer deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards, and plenty more
Razer Blade 14 sitting on a coffee table.

Razer is one of the most trusted brands by gamers, with products ranging from gaming keyboards to gaming laptops. If you need something for your gaming setup, Razer is probably selling it, and to help you find the most amazing offers before they sell out, we've rounded up the best Razer deals below. If something catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you make the purchase as soon as possible because the discount may be gone sooner than you expect.
Best Razer peripheral deals

Razer makes all kinds of gaming peripherals, so if you need to buy a gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, gaming headset, gaming chair, gaming monitor, and other types of gaming accessories, check out what the brand has to offer. These products are designed for gamers, so you can be sure that their quality is amazing and they specifically address gamers' needs. Razer peripheral deals are always popular for savings on their premium prices, and we've gathered our favorites below.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed from $800 to $540
Toshiba C350 Series Smart Fire TV 4K

If you’re in the market for one of the best TVs but have a limited budget or simply would like to pocket some savings, the Toshiba C350 Series 4K Smart TV is a good consideration. The 75-inch model is seeing an impressive discount at Amazon right now, going for a sale price of just $540. This is a savings of $260 from its regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, which is a nice add-on for such a large item, and which makes this one of the best TV deals you’ll find today.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV
A 75-inch TV is a good way to go about creating an immersive home theater experience, as its size is enough to fill almost any room with your favorite movies, sports, and other content. The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K Fire TV is a good choice if this is what you’re after. Its 4K resolution has HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR technologies, which presents everything you like to watch in a bright, high-contrast image that pops off the screen and fills the room. This technology is powered by Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K.

Read more