Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $800 off today

There’s never been a better time to revamp your work-from-home equipment. Whether you want to work from the couch some days or while you’re on-the-go, a sturdy laptop is a must. Right now, you can take advantage of this Dell deal and save $815 on the Latitude 3540 Laptop with fast performing features like, up to 64GB DDR4 upgradeable memory and up to 13th Gen Intel Core U-series processors. It’s now down to just $1,109.

Why You Should Buy the Latitude 3540

This laptop is perfect for when you’re out and about thanks to the smaller, re-designed outside boasting a new color and texture. It also has a new and improved, durable keyboard designed for enhanced comfort and an upgraded clickpad.

Life keeps moving, so don’t let cords hold you back. Take your work to your favorite coffee shop or while traveling without having to worry about plugging in. The next-gen batteries with ExpressCharge analyze usage and extend run time. When you do need to charge your laptop, this feature helps it charge faster and Advanced Charge prevents overcharging which extends battery life.

Speaking of being on the move, Wi-Fi 6E keeps you connected no matter where you are. The experience is even better with ExpressConnect to quickly join the best available network while you’re out with, conferencing apps, speedy data and video downloads as top priority.

Show up to your next video meeting or conference in crystal clarity. This laptop allows you to choose from multiple camera options like the FHD+IR camera specifically developed to reflect your reality with picture-perfect accuracy (because who needs in-person meetings). Keep things professional no matter where you are with Intelligent Audio which gets rid of background noise and echoes on both ends of the call, while Voice Quality Monitoring lets you know when you’re dealing with poor quality.

Privacy is also a priority. The Latitude 3540 has enhanced security features like the optional fingerprint reader and Chassis Intrusion Detection for superior protection. No matter where you are, securely and seamlessly sign-in using the optional Windows Hello supported FHD-IR camera. Your level of privacy is at the tip of your fingertips, leaving you in control with mechanical camera shutter and mic mute button.

You don’t want to miss out on this Dell deal. Upgrade your work-from-home experience and save major for a limited time. The Dell Latitude 3540 work laptop is down to $1,109 from its usual price of $1,924.

