Mint Mobile free trial: Get a week of free cellular service

Mint is considered one of the best prepaid phone plans — It offers access to T-Mobile’s 5G network, lets you prepay for months at a time for lower-cost service, and works with some of the best smartphones on Earth. It’s also one of the best MVNOs, which means a Mobile Virtual Network Operator using another provider’s network. You may recognize it for its popular and particularly well-liked spokesman, Ryan Reynolds. But soon, you’ll also recognize it for something else, reasonable costs, and dare we say, its exceptional free trial. If you haven’t guessed already, we’re going to talk about the Mint Mobile free trial in a little more detail below, but if you’d rather get started, and give it a try right this instant, you can always do that, too.

Is there a Mint Mobile free trial?

Yes, there is a Mint Mobile free trial that offers you seven days of wireless service, at absolutely no cost. Want to know the best part? It works just fine with your current phone and does not affect your existing service. You can truly see for yourself how Mint Mobile’s network works and find out if it’s the right fit for you and your family.

After signing up for the trial, you get seven days of service, via the 5G and 4G LTE networks. During that time, you get 250 megabytes of data, 250 texts, and 250 minutes of talk time.

How does it work? It’s simple. You download the Mint Mobile app, use it to activate your trial, and then you can use Mint’s service on your existing phone. It works best with unlocked phones that have an eSIM, but Mint can also send out a physical SIM card if that’s needed. Unlocked phones are the best way to go anyway, as carrier exclusivity is consumer-hostile.

During the trial, you’re assigned a separate phone number so that you don’t interrupt your current service. The trial is not just free, there are also no commitments required to take part. You don’t sign any contracts, and you don’t have to renew if you decide the service isn’t for you. You may be surprised to know that Mint Mobile is built atop T-Mobile’s network, and T-Mobile’s networks are nearly twice as fast as Verizon’s and AT&T’s.

You will need to provide a credit card number before activating the trial, which is just in case you do decide to renew. Nothing will be charged to your card.

Can you get Mint Mobile for free?

Can you get full, uninhibited service for free? No, you can’t. But before you spend any money to subscribe and pick a phone plan, you can absolutely try out Mint Mobile’s network. That’s the best-case scenario if you’re concerned it won’t be for you, or that you won’t have reliable service — it’s a valid thing to be worried about these days, too.

Are there any Mint Mobile deals?

If you’re looking for the best cell phones deals, period, and don’t care what provider they’re from, you’ve got options. Otherwise, Mint Mobile’s prices are already fantastic, to be honest. Plans start at $15 per month for unlimited talk and text and up to 4GB of 5G or 4G LTE data, or $30 per month for unlimited everything — both prices require you to sign up for three months. But if you’re still looking for a great deal, don’t fret. Right now, they’re offering up to six months of wireless service free when you buy a new phone, through Mint Mobile, and sign up for a six-month plan. You do have to be a new customer, so keep that in mind.

Plus, for a limited time, Mint is offering up to six months of free wireless service when you buy a new phone with a six-month plan. Some of the phones eligible for the deal include the Google Pixel 8, Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more — many of them have a spot on our list of the best phones. You can check out the at Mint’s website.

If you’re not ready to buy a new phone yet, then why not at least give Mint Mobile’s free trial a whirl? You can use the one you have.

