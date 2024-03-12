 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Mint Mobile free trial: Get a week of free cellular service

Briley Kenney
By

Mint is considered one of the best prepaid phone plans — It offers access to T-Mobile’s 5G network, lets you prepay for months at a time for lower-cost service, and works with some of the best smartphones on Earth. It’s also one of the best MVNOs, which means a Mobile Virtual Network Operator using another provider’s network. You may recognize it for its popular and particularly well-liked spokesman, Ryan Reynolds. But soon, you’ll also recognize it for something else, reasonable costs, and dare we say, its exceptional free trial. If you haven’t guessed already, we’re going to talk about the Mint Mobile free trial in a little more detail below, but if you’d rather get started, and give it a try right this instant, you can always do that, too.

Is there a Mint Mobile free trial?

Mint mobile banner image.
Mint

Yes, there is a Mint Mobile free trial that offers you seven days of wireless service, at absolutely no cost. Want to know the best part? It works just fine with your current phone and does not affect your existing service. You can truly see for yourself how Mint Mobile’s network works and find out if it’s the right fit for you and your family.

After signing up for the trial, you get seven days of service, via the 5G and 4G LTE networks. During that time, you get 250 megabytes of data, 250 texts, and 250 minutes of talk time.

Related

How does it work? It’s simple. You download the Mint Mobile app, use it to activate your trial, and then you can use Mint’s service on your existing phone. It works best with unlocked phones that have an eSIM, but Mint can also send out a physical SIM card if that’s needed. Unlocked phones are the best way to go anyway, as carrier exclusivity is consumer-hostile.

During the trial, you’re assigned a separate phone number so that you don’t interrupt your current service. The trial is not just free, there are also no commitments required to take part. You don’t sign any contracts, and you don’t have to renew if you decide the service isn’t for you. You may be surprised to know that Mint Mobile is built atop T-Mobile’s network, and T-Mobile’s networks are nearly twice as fast as Verizon’s and AT&T’s.

You will need to provide a credit card number before activating the trial, which is just in case you do decide to renew. Nothing will be charged to your card.

Can you get Mint Mobile for free?

Can you get full, uninhibited service for free? No, you can’t. But before you spend any money to subscribe and pick a phone plan, you can absolutely try out Mint Mobile’s network. That’s the best-case scenario if you’re concerned it won’t be for you, or that you won’t have reliable service — it’s a valid thing to be worried about these days, too.

Are there any Mint Mobile deals?

Mint Mobile
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you’re looking for the best cell phones deals, period, and don’t care what provider they’re from, you’ve got options. Otherwise, Mint Mobile’s prices are already fantastic, to be honest. Plans start at $15 per month for unlimited talk and text and up to 4GB of 5G or 4G LTE data, or $30 per month for unlimited everything — both prices require you to sign up for three months. But if you’re still looking for a great deal, don’t fret. Right now, they’re offering up to six months of wireless service free when you buy a new phone, through Mint Mobile, and sign up for a six-month plan. You do have to be a new customer, so keep that in mind.

Plus, for a limited time, Mint is offering up to six months of free wireless service when you buy a new phone with a six-month plan. Some of the phones eligible for the deal include the Google Pixel 8, Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more — many of them have a spot on our list of the best phones. You can check out the at Mint’s website.

If you’re not ready to buy a new phone yet, then why not at least give Mint Mobile’s free trial a whirl? You can use the one you have.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Paramount Plus free trial: Can you stream for free in 2024?
App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.

Paramount Plus is one of the most popular streaming services thanks to it having several major brands under the Paramount umbrella. You get CBS content, Showtime, stations like Nickelodeon and MTV, right down to Champions League soccer and one of the best ways to watch the Super Bowl for free. If you’re looking for how to watch Paramount Plus including options for watching for free, read on while we take you through it all.
Is there a Paramount Plus free trial?
Yes, there’s a Paramount Plus free trial. It lasts for seven days and you can choose either the Essential plan or the Premium/Paramount Plus with Showtime plan which is ad-free and offers additional content. By signing up for the free trial, you get full access to everything that Paramount Plus has to offer. Once the trial ends, the Essential plan costs $6 per month while the Premium plan is $12 a month.

Can you get Paramount Plus for free?
Like Max, Paramount Plus has a free episode library so you can enjoy a select few episodes of the best that the service has to offer. It’s good insight into what’s new on Paramount Plus. The library includes episodes of shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Billions, and Western, 1883. There’s no need to sign up or log in to watch such shows.

Read more
Ends tonight: Get 3 months of Mint Mobile for just $15
Mint Mobile Promotional.

Do you ever get the feeling that you're paying too much for your cell phone plan? If you've had the same carrier for years now, maybe it's time to switch it up. Hunting for a better deal is a great way to save money in the long run, and there are fantastic cell phone plan deals that can save you a nice chunk of change in the short term too. Mint Mobile has an offer today that gets you three full months of their service for just $45 total—just $15 per month. Keep reading for all the info you need, or head over to Mint's site and sign up. The deal ends today!

Why you should sign up for Mint Mobile with this deal
The best part about this deal is that it applies to every plan they have. That's right, no matter what data plan you opt for, your first three months will be $15 each. That means you can sign up for a small plan, just 5GB, and pay the usual rate, $15 per month. Or, if you're a thrifty shopper in it for the deals, you can sign up for the full unlimited plan, which is normally $30 per month, and still pay just $15 per month for three months. There are also 15GB and 20GB plans in between, and they're also—you guessed it—$15 per month for three months.

Read more
ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2024?
The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

Launched in 2018, ESPN+ allows you to stream UFC fights, Major League Baseball games, boxing bouts, and a ton of on-demand shows, films, and documentaries. As of 2024, ESPN+ doesn't offer a free trial. There are, however, creative ways to try it out or essentially get it for free, like signing up for the Disney bundle. We'll detail all of these options below.
Is there an ESPN+ free trial?

The short answer is there is no ESPN+ free trial as of now. ESPN offered a free trial back in 2018 when it launched its premium streaming platform, but that was sadly short-lived. If you're looking for a way to try ESPN+ for free (or at least save some money on your subscription), though, then don't give up just yet -- you have some options.

Read more