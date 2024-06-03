Get up to $100 off the Google Pixel Watch (and Pixel Watch 2)

The Google Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel Watch 2 are both on sale at Best Buy, so if you’ve been waiting for either of these wearable devices to appear with discounts from smartwatch deals, this is an opportunity that you won’t want to miss. The Google Pixel Watch is $100 off, which brings its price down to $180 from $280, while the Google Pixel Watch 2 is $60 off, lowering its price to $290 from $350. With the popularity of Google Pixel deals, we think these offers will only last for a short time, so you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase to make sure that you secure the savings.

Google Pixel Watch — $180, was $280

Google Pixel Watch 2 — $290, was $350

The Google Pixel Watch looks like a traditional watch with its circular case and a crown on the side, with a minimalist look that pairs nicely with the design of Google Pixel smartphones. The 1.2-inch AMOLED screen is bright and colorful, capable of properly displaying the data that its health and fitness tracking features collect through the Fitbit platform. The wearable device ships with Google’s Wear OS 3.5, granting access to the functions of Google Assistant and other services like Google Wallet and Google Maps. The Google Pixel Watch will also be able to display notifications from your paired smartphone so you won’t have to take it out of your pocket each time if you want to check what you received.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is featured in our list of the best smartwatches as an attractive and functional wearable device that’s capable of tracking both fitness and stress levels, and it’s generally considered as a huge upgrade over its predecessor with Wear OS 4 out of the box. Our Google Pixel Watch 2 versus Google Pixel Watch comparison highlighting improvements such as a more comfortable fit due to the switch from a stainless steel case to an aluminum case, a faster processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, a more comprehensive suite of sensors for health monitoring, automatic logging of different types of workouts, and a longer battery life with faster charging.

