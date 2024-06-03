 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get up to $100 off the Google Pixel Watch (and Pixel Watch 2)

By

The Google Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel Watch 2 are both on sale at Best Buy, so if you’ve been waiting for either of these wearable devices to appear with discounts from smartwatch deals, this is an opportunity that you won’t want to miss. The Google Pixel Watch is $100 off, which brings its price down to $180 from $280, while the Google Pixel Watch 2 is $60 off, lowering its price to $290 from $350. With the popularity of Google Pixel deals, we think these offers will only last for a short time, so you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase to make sure that you secure the savings.

Google Pixel Watch — $180, was $280

Google Pixel Watch 2 — $290, was $350

Related

Google Pixel Watch — $180, was $280

The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Watch looks like a traditional watch with its circular case and a crown on the side, with a minimalist look that pairs nicely with the design of Google Pixel smartphones. The 1.2-inch AMOLED screen is bright and colorful, capable of properly displaying the data that its health and fitness tracking features collect through the Fitbit platform. The wearable device ships with Google’s Wear OS 3.5, granting access to the functions of Google Assistant and other services like Google Wallet and Google Maps. The Google Pixel Watch will also be able to display notifications from your paired smartphone so you won’t have to take it out of your pocket each time if you want to check what you received.

Google Pixel Watch 2 — $290, was $350

Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2 with a yellow/green fabric band.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is featured in our list of the best smartwatches as an attractive and functional wearable device that’s capable of tracking both fitness and stress levels, and it’s generally considered as a huge upgrade over its predecessor with Wear OS 4 out of the box. Our Google Pixel Watch 2 versus Google Pixel Watch comparison highlighting improvements such as a more comfortable fit due to the switch from a stainless steel case to an aluminum case, a faster processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, a more comprehensive suite of sensors for health monitoring, automatic logging of different types of workouts, and a longer battery life with faster charging.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 45mm model of the Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off right now
Post-walk fitness data on the Apple Watch Series 9.

There are some fantastic Apple Watch deals going on right now as part of the Memorial Day sales with $100 of the Apple Watch Series 9 at Best Buy. It usually costs $429 but right now, you can buy one for just $329. That’s for the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop but you can also save $70 and get the watch with a for $329 if you’d prefer. Keen to learn more about the Apple Watch Series 9? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around if you own an iPhone. It’s the perfect assist to place on your wrist. It has a powerful S9 chip which ensures that you can switch between apps super fast without any issue. It also has a gorgeous and superbright always-on display so that you can clearly see what you’re doing.

Read more
Get this iPad for $250 at Best Buy for Memorial Day
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends / .

Memorial Day is the perfect time to enjoy some fantastic tablet deals with $80 off the Apple 10.2-inch iPad right now at Best Buy. Usually priced at $330, it’s down to $250 so there’s a hefty saving to be enjoyed here. One of the better iPad deals around, it’s well-suited for anyone who wants a simple tablet for web browsing or daily use. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button but bear in mind, the sale is likely to end soon.

Read more
Best Apple Watch 8 deals: Save on last year’s model
Close-up of a person taking a call on their Apple Watch Series 8.

Even with the newer Apple Watch Series 9 on the market the Apple Watch Series 8 has a lot to offer, and because it’s a generation old one of those things is some impressive savings. In fact, the Series 8 often makes for one of the best smartwatch deals and best Apple deals you can find. There are both new and refurbished Series 8 models currently available at a discount, and we’ve listed everything you need to grab some savings below. If you’d like a newer Apple Watch model you can check out the current Apple Watch Series 9 deals, or you can see what savings are in store across the entire Apple Watch lineup by checking out the best Apple Watch deals.
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) (refurbished) — $252, was $273

This is the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm size, which is the largest you’ll find in an Apple Watch 8. It also has built-in GPS and the ability to connect to your cellular plan for connectivity anywhere you get a signal. This is a refurbished model of the Apple Watch 8. Shopping refurbished is a great way to land some savings, and you can do so knowing this watch is backed by Amazon’s renewal standards. It will still have all of the great features people love about the Apple Watch Series 8, including advanced health features and access to Apple’s software ecosystem.

Read more